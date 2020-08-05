BidPrime Latest Hub Designed for Companies to Address Governments’ Urgent Cybersecurity Needs
The number of endpoint vulnerabilities have multiplied as a result of remote working during COVID-19 pandemic.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BidPrime Inc. has released the latest bid / RFP tool, a ‘Cybersecurity Hub’, configured to streamline the process for companies to research and identify opportunities for providing cybersecurity-related services and solutions to the public sector in the U.S. and Canada. Demand for this tool has increased dramatically as government entities strive to address Information Technology vulnerabilities and prevent attacks by hackers, fraudsters, and other malicious actors.
— Stephen Hetzel, BidPrime's Co-Founder
The ‘Cybersecurity Hub’ will allow potential vendors to rapidly review, target and respond to potential contract opportunities in real-time, while using this trove of accessible information to enhance their capability in earning the contract awards. As with their core solutions and previously released hubs, this hub is backed by BidPrime’s technology and support.
Stephen Hetzel, BidPrime’s Chief Operations Officer, described how this hub was tailored to provide vendors with immediate access to the bids, documents, and updates.
"The number of endpoint vulnerabilities have multiplied as a result of remote working during COVID-19 pandemic", Hetzel confirmed. “Many agencies are addressing these matters, and our ability to quickly deliver bids and RFPs to vendors will serve to assist in expediting response and preventative measures.”
Josh Schwartzbeck, BidPrime’s CTO, noted how BidPrime has capitalized on design and implementation processes originating from release of the previous hubs.
"With the tremendous response to the COVID-19 Hub and Set-Asides Hub, we understand business leaders appreciate the ability to go to a very specific source for their bid / RFP information,” Schwartzbeck said. “The ‘Cybersecurity Hub’ is a natural addition, because cybersecurity is an enormous priority for many IT professionals.”
"Businesses have free access to BidPrime's Cybersecurity Hub and the substantial number of federal, state, and municipal solicitations", explained Schwartzbeck.
Bidprime requests public sector agencies wanting to publicize their bid / RFP opportunities to BidPrime’s vast number of vendors, please send cybersecurity-related opportunities to cybersecurity@bidprime.com.
There are close to 100k active bids / RFPs across innumerable industries in BidPrime’s database. Businesses are encouraged to sign up for a free, no obligation trial to leverage BidPrime’s robust technology, services, and support.
For more information, visit bidprime.com or call toll-free (888) 808-5356.
ABOUT BIDPRIME
BidPrime is an Austin-based technology company providing a database of comprehensive bid/RFP solicitations, purchasing intelligence, and analytical research support.
