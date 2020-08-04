School District Responsibility for Student Costs During the 2020-2021 School Year

The following amounts will be used for the 2020-2021 school year to determine the school district responsibility (cost cap) for the education of resident students. For special education students, the school district incurs the full cost based upon an approved contract and is then reimbursed for amounts in excess of the cost cap. For regular education students attending residential treatment facilities, the Department of Public Instruction will pay the excess cost and the district of residence will only be responsible for the state average cost.

2019-2020 Cost Cap 2020-2021 Cost Cap 2020-2021 Daily Rate Special education students placed by district (based on 4 times the state average cost) Elementary (grades 1-8) $47,510.48 $48,861.16 $279.21 / day Secondary (grades 9-12) $52,892.60 $53,898.16 $307.99 / day Regular and special education students placed for reasons other than education (based on the state average cost) Elementary (grades 1-8) $11,877.62 $12,215.29 $69.80 / day Secondary (grades 9-12) $13,223.15 $13,474.54 $77.00 / day Capital outlay used for tuition purposes $1,284.02 $1,346.34

If you have any questions, please contact Adam Tescher at (701) 328-3291.