Money360, Inc. Promotes Three Key Members of Management Team; Positions Company for Expansion

/EIN News/ -- LADERA RANCH, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money360, a technology-enabled direct lender specializing in commercial real estate (CRE) loans, announced today its promotion of John Calder to Managing Director of Operations, Jackie Mahoney as Managing Director of Credit Administration, and Seth Timmons as Managing Director of Asset Management.



has been promoted to Managing Director of Operations and will be responsible for all ongoing business operations within the company, including leading the operations and loan origination teams. John joined Money360 in early 2017 and has more than 25 years’ experience in commercial real estate lending and brokerage. Jackie Mahoney has been promoted to Managing Director of Credit Administration and will have management responsibilities for credit analysis and ensuring loan structures are in line with credit policies and procedures. Jackie joined Money360 in 2018 and has more than 20 years’ experience in credit, underwriting, asset management, and banking. She has an MBA (Real Estate) from University of San Diego.





has been promoted to Managing Director of Credit Administration and will have management responsibilities for credit analysis and ensuring loan structures are in line with credit policies and procedures. Jackie joined Money360 in 2018 and has more than 20 years’ experience in credit, underwriting, asset management, and banking. She has an MBA (Real Estate) from University of San Diego. Seth Timmons has been promoted to Managing Director of Asset Management and will be responsible for the ongoing management and servicing of loan collateral. He will also be responsible for creating, implementing, and overseeing asset management policies and procedures. Seth joined Money360 in January of this year and has 15 years’ experience in commercial real estate asset management and construction management. Seth has an MBA from University of California, Irvine.

"Our people have always been our greatest asset." said Money360 founder and CEO Evan Gentry. "These individuals have been instrumental in our success as we have navigated the obstacles presented by COVID-19 and will play pivotal roles allowing Money360 to meet the increased demand for bridge lending as the market is opening back up."

About Money360

Money360 is a vertically-integrated, nationwide direct lender that sources, underwrites, closes and services small- to mid-balance commercial real estate loans ranging in size from $3 million to $30 million. Through the seamless union of world-class technology and irreplaceable human expertise, Money360 delivers a smarter, simpler, and more transparent experience from origination to servicing. Borrowers can learn more at www.money360.com .