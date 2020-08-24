rfxcel Named NCET 2020 Software Company of the Year, Will Be Recognized at NCET Tech Showcase and Awards Gala
EINPresswire.com/ -- rfxcel, the global leader in supply chain track and trace solutions, has been named 2020 Software Company of the Year by Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NCET). rfxcel and winners in 19 other categories will be recognized at the NCET Tech Showcase and Awards Gala, tentatively scheduled for fall 2020.
NCET is a member-supported nonprofit organization that produces educational and networking events to help people explore business and technology. Its annual Tech Awards, now in its 13th year, celebrate people and companies in Northern Nevada that have enhanced the growth and prestige of the technology community. The diverse categories range from logistics, manufacturing, and aviation to medical/health services, creative services, and brewing/distilling.
rfxcel’s award, Software Company of the Year, is presented to the company that demonstrates innovation in software design and implementation. To be considered for nomination, companies must have also achieved significant sales/revenue growth and employee growth. Other criteria include patent, R&D, and intellectual property activity, as well as participation in industry activities such as standards setting, advocacy, and education.
CEO Glenn Abood, who founded rfxcel in 2003 with Chief Strategy Officer Jack Tarkoff, said the award is especially meaningful because the company was a relative newcomer to Nevada. “To be nominated — let alone to win — so soon after coming to Reno is a real honor,” he said. “We moved our headquarters here a little more than a year ago because we knew it was one of the fastest growing hubs for technology in the country and was conducive to company growth. We felt we fit in right from the start; to be recognized by NCET and our Nevadan peers is a great compliment. It’s a great feeling.”
Abood added that rfxcel intends to continue hiring locally for positions in software engineering, technical support, professional services, sales and marketing, accounting, human resources, training and development, and legal.
The award comes as rfxcel marks its 17th year of developing leading-edge supply chain software solutions. It kicked off 2020 by releasing the latest version of its award-winning rfxcel Traceability System software platform, its signature full-stack solution that enables true end-to-end supply chain traceability, environmental monitoring, and analytics from anywhere in the world. Successes in 2019 included entering the consumer goods industry, conducting major pharma pilots for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Brazilian government, enhancing its powerful Integrated Monitoring solution, launching a Mobile Traceability solution, tripling the size of its team in Russia, and increasing its presence in the Middle East. Locally, it held its annual User Group at Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort, where it hosted dozens of customers and other industry actors.
“We have accomplished a lot since we’ve been in Reno,” Abood said. “We’re building a strong team here and are glad to be part of the community. It’s just a great place for rfxcel to be as we continue to grow our operations in the United States and around the world. We thank NCET for recognizing us, and we look forward to seeing everybody at the Tech Showcase and Awards Gala later this year.”
To learn more about rfxcel, contact Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Herb Wong and visit rfxcel.com.
About rfxcel
Founded in 2003, rfxcel provides leading-edge software solutions to help companies manage every aspect of their supply chains, lower costs, and protect their products and brand reputations. Blue-chip organizations in the life sciences (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods industries trust rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) to power end-to-end supply chain solutions in key areas such as traceability, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, serialization, and visibility. The company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the EU, Britain, Latin America, Russia, the Middle East, India, Japan, and the Asia-Pacific region.
