Mark W. Menezes Confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be Deputy Secretary of Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, in a bipartisan vote of 79-16, the United States Senate confirmed Mark W. Menezes to be the Deputy Secretary of Energy. An official swearing in will take place at a later date. Prior to confirmation, Mark W. Menezes served as the Under Secretary of Energy under Secretary Dan Brouillette and former Secretary Rick Perry.

“I am very pleased to see the Senate come together to confirm my colleague and friend, Mark W. Menezes, to serve as Deputy Secretary of Energy,” said Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “Mark’s years of experience forming energy policy on Capitol Hill and advocating for sensible energy strategies in the private sector make him extremely well-suited to take on this role. Under the leadership of President Trump, we will continue to unleash American energy, providing jobs and economic opportunity across the Nation.”

“I am honored that President Trump and the members of the U.S. Senate have placed their confidence in me to serve as the Deputy Secretary of Energy,” said Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. “I will continue to work alongside Secretary Brouillette to advocate for the use of all of America’s abundant energy resources, broadening our supercomputing capabilities and innovation at our National Labs, and providing a strong national defense through a modern and dynamic National Nuclear Security Administration.”

