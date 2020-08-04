Arbitly Releases World’s FIRST Ubiquitous Cloud-Based Platform for Crypto Arbitrage Trading

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Arbitly released its Cloud-Based Platform for Crypto Arbitrage Trading. Arbitly is the world's leading Ubiquitous cloud-based platform for cryptocurrency arbitrage trading. Arbitrage trading is one of the safest and risk-free investment vehicles the world over. Dealing with Arbitly means, users are dealing with the most-trusted arbitrage-trading platform.



Since January 2020, the company has been operating as a full-fledged trading platform after its final testing was done in December 2019. Arbitly allows both newbies and experienced traders to execute trades with just a few clicks. Arbitly guarantees the redistribution of funds which hitherto goes to exchanges in the form of commissions, deposit, and withdrawal fees. This approach has increased traders' confidence and helped to boost their trading profits.

Arbitly is developed by a team of technocrats knowledgeable in the operations of the arbitrage trading space, and how to break the barriers that have impeded success for many traders over the years. Alexander Black, who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer, leads the team.

Arbitly Cloud & Cloud+ Feature

Arbitly is equipped with top-notch features, including Arbitly Cloud which serves as a medium for traders to connect with two or more exchanges for manual trading, and Arbitly Cloud+ which traders or investors can leverage to manage their asset portfolio and trading activities on auto-pilot. The team behind this project has done all the heavy-lifting for users to maximize their earnings off the crypto arbitrage market quickly.

Arbitly Boost Package

Besides these amazing features, Arbitly is integrated with the Boost feature, which can only be unlocked after a monthly subscription. Plus, they have a reliable and dedicated support staff that is always on the ground to resolve all complaints within the shortest possible time. If users are struggling to access Arbitly services, feel free to reach out to the support staff for immediate resolution.

Arbitly Affiliate Program

Furthermore, in a bid to reward traders and investors, Arbitly has an affiliate program that users can be part of to earn bitcoins. Referring friends or family members, users could get 15 percent commission for promoting Arbitly.

About Arbitly

Arbitly is a leading crypto arbitrage trading platform. The mission of Arbitly is to eliminate the problems seemingly inherent in the crypto arbitrage space. The company operates through different exchanges, making it easy for traders to manage their portfolio from a single location. The team behind Arbitly has assured that more exchanges would be added on a regular basis.

Further information at: https://arbitly.io

Support Contact: support@arbitly.io

Media contact

Company: Arb Signals Ltd.

Contact: David Abraham

Facebook: https://facebook.com/arbitly.io

Telegram: https://t.me/arbitly

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCLMYrFtILO0tuZzuoFZo6LA

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47e8e4eb-1ba1-4ea6-93bd-51f09253fe75