Exhibitors Announce New Products, Services and Demonstrations at SupportWorld Live’s Digital Experience

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, today reveals announcements from industry leading companies who will showcase their latest innovations in the virtual Expo Hall of its Digital Conference & Expo August 11th – 12th.



“SupportWorld Live’s virtual Expo Hall showcases the latest technology and solutions that are streamlining the service and support industry,” said Joy Sobhani, Event Director HDI. “We’re excited to provide a virtual environment where attendees can network with exhibitors and compare the products and services that their organizations need in order to advance their business strategy.”

SupportWorld Live Exhibitor News:

PrinterLogic announces support for Chrome OS, making it the first print management platform to support all leading operating systems in a single management interface. Organizations can now centrally manage printing for Chromebooks alongside all their endpoints. Migrating from Google Cloud Print to PrinterLogic is simple to deploy and administer.

Serviceaide, a provider of intelligent, IT and enterprise service management solutions, will preview its upcoming Luma Virtual Agent 2.5 release. The solution will include enhanced user experiences, leveraging automation and knowledge integration and will enable organizations to harness the power of knowledge to deliver more intelligent service management.

SolarWinds will demonstrate how its cloud-based ITSM platform, SolarWinds Service Desk, facilitates a streamlined employee experience through multi-channel support, including an AI-powered service portal, service catalog automations, live chat, and mobile applications. Attendees will also see streamlined modules for ITIL practices and how to manage and automate Change Enablement.

Splashtop provides secure, high-performance remote access and support solutions for individuals and organizations. With Splashtop SOS, IT professionals can manage unattended computers, as well as provide on-demand attended support to computers and mobile devices. Splashtop remote access helps organizations support business-continuity plans by enabling employees to remotely access work computers.

Tools4ever will be showcasing its cloud-based Identity and Access Management solution, HelloID. HelloID is a complete IDaaS solution, featuring provisioning, service automation, and single sign-on (SSO).

Upland Contact Center Productivity suite is a software solution that empowers agents with easy access to CRM information, and knowledge to drive focused engagement. Offering enterprise-proven capabilities that integrate with existing processes, ensuring seamless communication through the full customer journey.

SupportWorld Live: A Digital Experience takes place online from August 11 – 12, with pre-show virtual training from August 4-6. For more information and to register, go to www.hdiconference.com .

Continuing the tradition of giving back, HDI will donate $5 per paid registrant to one of four charities, including Feed the Children, Salvation Army, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

About HDI

For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com . HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

Media Contact:

Briana Pontremoli

Informa Tech

briana.pontremoli@informa.com