Statement from U.S. Center for SafeSport Regarding “Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020”
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the U.S. Senate’s passage of the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 (S. 2330), Ju’Riese Colón, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, released the following statement:
“The U.S. Center for SafeSport supports the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 (S. 2330) and applauds the bill’s sponsors, Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), for leading the effort in the Senate to establish safeguards that will protect millions of athletes from abuse. We also want to thank and acknowledge the many co-sponsors who championed the legislation. Above all else, we are grateful to the athletes who courageously shared their stories and who are at the heart of today’s passage.
“Athletes of all ages and at all levels of competition deserve to participate in sports free from abuse. The passage of S. 2330, among other things, reinforces the Center’s independence and advances its mission of making athlete well-being the centerpiece of our nation’s sports culture through abuse prevention, education, and accountability.
"When people—especially children—are at risk of abuse, time is of the essence. Therefore, we urge the U.S. House of Representatives to pass this important legislation so it can be enacted into law as soon as possible.”
About the U.S. Center for SafeSport
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the U.S. Center for SafeSport is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) responsible for responding to and preventing emotional, physical, and sexual misconduct and abuse in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. The Center’s mission is to make athlete well-being the centerpiece of our nation’s sports culture through abuse prevention, education, and accountability.
Under the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017, the Center serves as the exclusive authority to respond to reports of abuse and misconduct within the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and their recognized National Governing Bodies (NGBs) and High-Performance Management Organizations (HPMOs). The Center also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from grassroots amateur sports organizations to professional leagues. For more information about the Center, visit uscenterforsafesport.org.
Media contact: media@safesport.org
