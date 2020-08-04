Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 4 August 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (969,415), deaths (20,632), and recoveries (631,526) by region:
Central (49,265 cases; 944 deaths; 35,766 recoveries): Burundi (395; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,614; 59; 1,635), Chad (936; 75; 814), Congo (3,546; 58; 1,589), DRC (9,178; 215; 7,727), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,646; 51; 5,408), Sao Tome & Principe (874; 15; 787)
Eastern (81,993; 1,846; 43,884): Comoros (386; 7; 330), Djibouti (5,240; 59; 5,028), Eritrea (282; 0; 225), Ethiopia (19,289; 336; 7,931), Kenya (23,202; 388; 9,327), Madagascar (11,895; 123; 9,286), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,092; 5; 1,169), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,220; 93; 1,598), South Sudan (2,437; 47; 1,195), Sudan (11,780; 752; 6,137), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,203; 5; 1,073)
Northern (164,208; 6,817; 91,903): Algeria (31,416; 1,226; 21,901), Egypt (94,640; 4,888; 44,066), Libya (4,063; 93; 625), Mauritania (6,323; 157; 5,115), Morocco (26,196; 401; 18,968), Tunisia (1,565; 51; 1,225), sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (5; 1; 3)
Southern (542,094; 9,067; 369,076): Angola (1,280; 58; 476), Botswana (804; 2; 63), Eswatini (2,838; 45; 1,253), Lesotho (726; 21; 174), Malawi (4,273; 123; 2,020), Mozambique (1,973; 14; 676), Namibia (2,470; 12; 211), south Africa (516,862; 8,539; 358,037), Zambia (6,793; 173; 5, 109), Zimbabwe (4,075; 80; 1,057)
Western (131,855; 1,958; 90,897): Benin (1,770, 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1.153; 54; 947), cape verde (2,583; 25; 1,911), cote d'Ivoire (16,220; 102; 11,887), Gambia (671; 14; 79), Ghana (37,812; 191; 34,313), Guinea (7,364; 46; 6,505), Guinea-Bissau (2,032; 27; 944), Liberia (1,216; 78; 698), Mali (2,543; 124; 1,943), Niger (1,152; 69; 1,032), Nigeria (44,129; 896; 20,663), Senegal (10,386; 211; 6,901), Sierra Leone (1,848; 67; 1,375), Togo (976; 19; 663)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).