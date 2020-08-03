Attorney General Josh Stein Releases Guidance for NCians in Financial Distress

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the attached guidance for North Carolinians who are struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Included is guidance for people struggling with utility bills, rent, and mortgage payments.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.