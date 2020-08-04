MISTRAS Group Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:30 am Eastern Time to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2020. A press release with the second quarter results will be issued after the close of market on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.



The call will broadcast over the Web and can be accessed on MISTRAS' Website, www.mistrasgroup.com . Individuals in the U.S. wishing to participate in the conference call by phone may call 1-844-832-7227 and use confirmation identification code 3195165 when prompted. The International number is 1-224-633-1529. Those who wish to listen to the call later can access an archived copy of the conference call at the MISTRAS Website.

