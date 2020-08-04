Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the June 30, 2020 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $4,043 and $7,395 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020.

“Looking back on the second quarter, I am proud of the Fentura team. We worked hard and will continue efforts to serve our clients and help those in need get through the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Ronald Justice, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. “We provided loan payment relief, interest free loans to individuals, significantly lowered and eliminated certain fees, performed daily cash drawings for a month, and provided more than 1,200 PPP loans totaling more than $205,000 to support local communities.”

Justice added, “Looking forward, as we navigate through these challenging times, we will continue to focus on prudent growth, a strong net interest margin, and maintaining credit quality, while supporting our customers and communities.”

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 11,215     $ 11,070     $ 11,076     $ 11,240     $ 10,788  
Interest expense   1,618     2,145     2,158     2,184     2,195  
Net interest income   9,597     8,925     8,918     9,056     8,593  
Provision for loan losses   2,001     1,542     436     422     264  
Noninterest income   5,292     4,513     2,129     2,262     2,250  
Noninterest expenses   7,809     7,686     7,415     6,608     6,691  
Federal income tax expense   1,036     858     644     873     791  
Net income   $ 4,043     $ 3,352     $ 2,552     $ 3,415     $ 3,097  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 0.87     $ 0.72     $ 0.55     $ 0.73     $ 0.67  
Dividends   $ 0.075     $ 0.075     $ 0.07     $ 0.07     $ 0.07  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 22.44     $ 21.56     $ 20.87     $ 20.37     $ 19.59  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 18.95     $ 26.00     $ 25.50     $ 21.00     $ 21.00  
Low   $ 14.90     $ 12.55     $ 20.60     $ 20.45     $ 20.45  
Close(1)   $ 17.35     $ 15.50     $ 25.23     $ 21.00     $ 20.60  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets   1.35 %   1.28 %   1.02 %   1.40 %   1.31 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   15.20 %   13.01 %   10.03 %   13.83 %   13.14 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   15.79 %   13.54 %   10.46 %   14.47 %   13.79 %
Efficiency ratio   52.45 %   57.20 %   67.12 %   58.38 %   61.71 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   3.94 %   4.47 %   4.66 %   4.85 %   4.81 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   0.91 %   1.28 %   1.36 %   1.42 %   1.46 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.37 %   3.61 %   3.75 %   3.91 %   3.83 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 75,526     $ 76,312     $ 61,621     $ 62,351     $ 73,285  
Gross loans   $ 1,044,564     $ 865,577     $ 870,555     $ 826,597     $ 813,547  
Total assets   $ 1,237,694     $ 1,071,180     $ 1,034,759     $ 978,046     $ 949,790  
Total deposits   $ 1,018,287     $ 883,837     $ 863,102     $ 801,101     $ 792,555  
Borrowed funds   $ 96,217     $ 71,500     $ 61,500     $ 69,000     $ 54,000  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 108,969     $ 104,828     $ 101,444     $ 99,142     $ 95,504  
Net loans to total deposits   101.70 %   97.11 %   100.19 %   102.51 %   102.02 %
Common shares outstanding   4,680,920     4,675,499     4,664,369     4,658,722     4,653,343  
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,200,966     $ 1,049,245     $ 994,094     $ 971,074     $ 947,095  
Earning assets   $ 1,146,941     $ 997,089     $ 944,692     $ 920,857     $ 900,738  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 711,500     $ 672,564     $ 629,454     $ 611,804     $ 603,965  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 106,998     $ 103,646     $ 100,991     $ 97,958     $ 94,519  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 102,999     $ 99,558     $ 96,796     $ 93,650     $ 90,098  
Earned common shares outstanding   4,664,946     4,659,279     4,652,569     4,646,835     4,641,161  
Unvested stock grants   14,208     13,481     9,947     9,967     9,967  
Total common shares outstanding   4,679,154     4,672,760     4,662,516     4,656,802     4,651,128  
ASSET QUALITY(1)                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.10 %   0.10 %   0.17 %   0.11 %   0.13 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.08 %   0.12 %   0.14 %   0.09 %   0.11 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   0.86 %   0.84 %   0.67 %   0.65 %   0.62 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets   15.06 %   14.42 %   14.03 %   14.42 %   14.18 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   14.00 %   13.56 %   13.33 %   13.73 %   13.53 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets   12.34 %   11.91 %   11.64 %   11.96 %   11.73 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.90 %   10.97 %   11.20 %   11.22 %   11.16 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    
                     

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the six month periods ended:

    6/30/2020   6/30/2019   6/30/2018   6/30/2017   6/30/2016
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 22,285     $ 21,225     $ 17,108     $ 13,681     $ 9,036  
Interest expense   3,763     4,285     2,263     1,389     1,158  
Net interest income   18,522     16,940     14,845     12,292     7,878  
Provision for loan losses   3,543     477     576     125      
Noninterest income   9,805     3,772     3,814     3,372     3,014  
Noninterest expenses   15,495     13,200     12,328     10,837     7,972  
Federal income tax expense   1,894     1,424     1,163     1,476     997  
Net income   $ 7,395     $ 5,611     $ 4,592     $ 3,226     $ 1,923  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 1.59     $ 1.21     $ 1.26     $ 0.89     $ 0.77  
Dividends   $ 0.15     $ 0.14     $ 0.12     $ 0.10     $ 0.30  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 22.44     $ 19.59     $ 16.00     $ 13.45     $ 13.37  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 26.00     $ 21.00     $ 21.25     $ 18.50     $ 14.94  
Low   $ 12.55     $ 20.05     $ 18.88     $ 15.10     $ 12.85  
Close(1)   $ 17.35     $ 20.60     $ 21.10     $ 18.25     $ 13.30  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets   1.32 %   1.20 %   1.16 %   0.90 %   0.85 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   14.13 %   12.14 %   15.13 %   12.36 %   11.58 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   14.69 %   12.75 %   16.47 %   13.16 %   11.58 %
Efficiency ratio   54.70 %   63.73 %   66.07 %   69.18 %   73.19 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   4.19 %   4.79 %   4.42 %   4.16 %   4.41 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   1.09 %   1.43 %   0.90 %   0.57 %   0.78 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.47 %   3.82 %   3.82 %   3.73 %   3.84 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 75,526     $ 73,285     $ 49,110     $ 70,699     $ 24,378  
Gross loans   $ 1,044,564     $ 813,547     $ 707,364     $ 591,753     $ 396,565  
Total assets   $ 1,237,694     $ 949,790     $ 841,459     $ 730,511     $ 473,714  
Total deposits   $ 1,018,287     $ 792,555     $ 702,035     $ 614,167     $ 393,578  
Borrowed funds   $ 96,217     $ 54,000     $ 74,000     $ 59,000     $ 44,000  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 108,969     $ 95,504     $ 63,078     $ 54,255     $ 33,919  
Net loans to total deposits   101.70 %   102.02 %   100.18 %   95.85 %   99.85 %
Common shares outstanding   4,680,920     4,653,343     3,640,060     3,629,097     2,536,948  
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,125,064     $ 940,585     $ 797,594     $ 723,786     $ 454,152  
Earning assets   $ 1,072,008     $ 894,357     $ 749,755     $ 631,928     $ 410,313  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 692,035     $ 604,469     $ 509,294     $ 499,636     $ 297,662  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 105,276     $ 93,239     $ 61,219     $ 52,786     $ 33,393  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 101,233     $ 88,762     $ 56,221     $ 49,586     $ 33,393  
Earned common shares outstanding   4,662,113     4,638,208     3,635,446     3,624,719     2,497,403  
Unvested stock grants   13,844     9,878              
Total common shares outstanding   4,675,957     4,648,086     3,635,446     3,624,719     2,497,403  
ASSET QUALITY(1)                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.10 %   0.13 %   0.14 %   0.09 %   0.02 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.08 %   0.11 %   0.13 %   0.08 %   0.02 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   0.86 %   0.62 %   0.57 %   0.52 %   0.90 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets   15.06 %   14.18 %   11.20 %   11.25 %   12.98 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   14.00 %   13.53 %   10.62 %   10.73 %   12.08 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets   12.34 %   11.73 %   8.59 %   8.36 %   8.54 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.90 %   11.16 %   9.14 %   8.99 %   10.40 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    
                     

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

    Quarter to Date
    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
GAAP net income   $ 4,043       $ 3,352       $ 2,552       $ 3,415       $ 3,097    
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                    
Accretion on purchased loans   (110 )     (180 )     (126 )     (189 )     (145 )  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   71       71       89       88       90    
Amortization on acquired time deposits   5       5       7       7       7    
Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights               3       3       3    
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)   (34 )     (104 )     (27 )     (91 )     (45 )  
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                    
Interest income on PPP loans   (771 )                          
Net gain from COLI death benefit   (137 )                          
Prepayment penalties collected   (12 )     (36 )     (42 )     (284 )     (9 )  
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction         (578 )                    
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments         (448 )                    
Interest expense on PPPLF   6                            
Deferred costs recognized for PPP loans   58                            
Mortgage servicing rights impairment   191       173                      
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)   (665 )     (889 )     (42 )     (284 )     (9 )  
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 3,344       $ 2,359       $ 2,483       $ 3,040       $ 3,043    
                     
GAAP net interest income   $ 9,597       $ 8,925       $ 8,918       $ 9,056       $ 8,593    
Interest income on PPP loans   (976 )                          
Accretion on purchased loans   (139 )     (228 )     (160 )     (239 )     (183 )  
Prepayment penalties collected   (15 )     (46 )     (53 )     (360 )     (12 )  
Amortization on acquired time deposits   6       6       9       9       9    
Interest expense on PPPLF   8                            
Deferred costs recognized for PPP loans   73                            
Adjusted net interest income   $ 8,554       $ 8,657       $ 8,714       $ 8,466       $ 8,407    
                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Based on adjusted net income from operations                    
Earnings per share   $ 0.72       $ 0.51       $ 0.53       $ 0.65       $ 0.66    
Return on average assets   1.12   %   0.90   %   0.99   %   1.24   %   1.29   %
Return on average shareholders' equity   12.57   %   9.15   %   9.75   %   12.31   %   12.91   %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   13.06   %   9.53   %   10.18   %   12.88   %   13.55   %
                     
Based on adjusted net interest income                    
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   3.89   %   4.36   %   4.57   %   4.59   %   4.72   %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   0.91   %   1.28   %   1.37   %   1.43   %   1.47   %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.32   %   3.50   %   3.66   %   3.66   %   3.75   %
                                         


    Year to Date June 30   Variance
    2020   2019   Amount   %
GAAP net income   $ 7,395       $ 5,611       $ 1,784       31.79   %
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                
Accretion on purchased loans   (290 )     (320 )     30       (9.38 ) %
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   142       179       (37 )     (20.67 ) %
Amortization on acquired time deposits   10       13       (3 )     (23.08 ) %
Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights         6       (6 )     (100.00 ) %
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)   (138 )     (122 )     (16 )     13.11   %
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                
Interest income on PPP loans   (771 )           (771 )     N/M
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction   (578 )           (578 )     N/M
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments   (448 )           (448 )     N/M
Net gain from COLI death benefit   (137 )           (137 )     N/M
Prepayment penalties collected   (48 )     (22 )     (26 )     118.18   %
Interest expense on PPPLF   6             6       N/M
Deferred costs recognized for PPP loans   58             58       N/M
Mortgage servicing rights impairment   364             364       N/M
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)   (1,554 )     (22 )     (1,532 )     6,963.64   %
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 5,703       $ 5,467       $ 236       4.32   %
                 
GAAP net interest income   $ 18,522       $ 16,940       $ 1,582       9.34   %
Interest income on PPP loans   (976 )           (976 )     N/M
Accretion on purchased loans   (367 )     (405 )     38       (9.38 ) %
Prepayment penalties collected   (61 )     (28 )     (33 )     117.86   %
Amortization on acquired time deposits   12       17       (5 )     (29.41 ) %
Interest expense on PPPLF   8             8       N/M
Deferred costs recognized for PPP loans   73             73       N/M
Adjusted net interest income   $ 17,211       $ 16,524       $ 687       4.16   %
                 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                
Based on adjusted net income from operations                
Earnings per share   $ 1.22       $ 1.18       $ 0.04       3.39   %
Return on average assets   1.02   %   1.17   %       (0.15 ) %
Return on average shareholders' equity   10.89   %   11.82   %       (0.93 ) %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   11.33   %   12.42   %       (1.09 ) %
                 
Based on adjusted net interest income                
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   4.10   %   4.69   %       (0.59 ) %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   1.09   %   1.44   %       (0.35 ) %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.39   %   3.73   %       (0.34 ) %
                             

To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.

The Corporation adopted Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109 as of January 1, 2020. This standard required the Corporation to record the servicing assets of interest rate lock commitments and loans held for sale at fair value.  The Corporation also opted to recognize the interest rate lock commitments, loans held for sale, and forward commitments at fair value. Changes in the fair value of these instruments is recognized as a component of noninterest income.  As forward loan sales commitments were previously recorded at fair value, the nonrecurring item impact disclosed above represents the change in fair value of interest rate lock commitments and loans held for sale.

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019
     Average Balance    Tax
Equivalent Interest 		  Average
Yield / Rate		    Average
Balance 		   Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		  Average
Yield /
Rate		    Average
Balance 		   Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		  Average
Yield /
Rate
Interest earning assets                                    
Total loans   $ 1,048,068       $ 10,788     4.14 %   $ 878,813       $ 10,481     4.80 %   $ 805,954       $ 10,141     5.05 %
Taxable investment securities   62,829       323     2.07 %   56,963       353     2.49 %   67,237       462     2.76 %
Nontaxable investment securities   11,449       84     2.95 %   10,532       81     3.09 %   9,374       70     3.00 %
Federal funds sold             %   33,588       116     1.39 %   10,195       61     2.40 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents   21,314       5     0.09 %   14,043       26     0.74 %   4,828       28     2.33 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   3,281       33     4.05 %   3,150       30     3.83 %   3,150       41     5.22 %
Total earning assets   1,146,941       11,233     3.94 %   997,089       11,087     4.47 %   900,738       10,803     4.81 %
                                     
Nonearning assets                                    
Allowance for loan losses   (7,753 )             (5,821 )             (4,822 )          
Fixed assets   15,509               15,538               14,837            
Accrued income and other assets   46,269               42,439               36,342            
Total assets   $ 1,200,966               $ 1,049,245               $ 947,095            
                                     
Interest bearing liabilities                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 189,981       $ 249     0.53 %   $ 170,598       $ 475     1.12 %   $ 75,495       $ 117     0.62 %
Savings deposits   247,687       140     0.23 %   231,188       199     0.35 %   243,795       319     0.52 %
Time deposits   181,661       821     1.82 %   205,485       1,053     2.06 %   229,863       1,319     2.30 %
Borrowed funds   92,171       408     1.78 %   65,293       418     2.57 %   54,812       440     3.22 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   711,500       1,618     0.91 %   672,564       2,145     1.28 %   603,965       2,195     1.46 %
                                     
Noninterest bearing liabilities                                    
Noninterest bearing deposits   371,320               264,699               243,010            
Accrued interest and other liabilities   11,148               8,336               5,601            
Shareholders' equity   106,998               103,646               94,519            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,200,966               $ 1,049,245               $ 947,095            
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 9,615             $ 8,942             $ 8,608      
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           3.37 %           3.61 %           3.83 %
                                           


    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
    Average
Balance		   Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield / Rate		   Average
Balance		   Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                        
Total loans   $ 963,400       $ 21,269     4.44 %   $ 798,511       $ 19,882     5.02 %
Taxable investment securities   59,896       676     2.27 %   73,303       1,021     2.81 %
Nontaxable investment securities   10,991       165     3.02 %   9,977       146     2.95 %
Federal funds sold   16,794       116     1.39 %   5,119       61     2.40 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents   17,712       31     0.35 %   4,297       53     2.49 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   3,215       63     3.94 %   3,150       93     5.95 %
Total earning assets   1,072,008       22,320     4.19 %   894,357       21,256     4.79 %
                         
Nonearning assets                        
Allowance for loan losses   (6,787 )             (4,706 )          
Fixed assets   15,523               14,827            
Accrued income and other assets   44,320               36,107            
Total assets   $ 1,125,064               $ 940,585            
                         
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 180,291       $ 724     0.81 %   $ 74,454       $ 201     0.54 %
Savings deposits   239,438       339     0.28 %   242,805       616     0.51 %
Time deposits   193,574       1,874     1.95 %   227,865       2,539     2.25 %
Borrowed funds   78,732       826     2.11 %   59,345       929     3.16 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   692,035       3,763     1.09 %   604,469       4,285     1.43 %
                         
Noninterest bearing liabilities                        
Noninterest bearing deposits   318,010               238,640            
Accrued interest and other liabilities   9,743               4,237            
Shareholders' equity   105,276               93,239            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,125,064               $ 940,585             
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 18,557             $ 16,971      
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           3.48 %           3.83 %
                             

Net Interest Income

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year-to-year comparisons more meaningful.

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
    Compared To   Compared To   Compared To
    March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 30, 2019
    Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to
     Volume    Rate   Net    Volume    Rate   Net    Volume    Rate   Net
Changes in interest income                                    
Total loans   $ 6,947     $ (6,640 )   $ 307     $ 9,573     $ (8,926 )   $ 647     $ 6,828     $ (5,441 )   $ 1,387  
Taxable investment securities   170     (200 )   (30 )   (29 )   (110 )   (139 )   (168 )   (177 )   (345 )
Nontaxable investment securities   21     (18 )   3     20     (8 )   12     15     4     19  
Federal funds sold   (58 )   (58 )   (116 )   (30 )   (30 )   (60 )   134     (79 )   55  
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents   60     (81 )   (21 )   151     (174 )   (23 )   127     (149 )   (22 )
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   1     2     3     11     (18 )   (7 )   6     (36 )   (30 )
Total changes in interest income   7,141     (6,995 )   146     9,696     (9,266 )   430     6,942     (5,878 )   1,064  
                                     
Changes in interest expense                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits   317     (543 )   (226 )   245     (113 )   132     387     136     523  
Savings deposits   86     (145 )   (59 )   34     (213 )   (179 )   (8 )   (269 )   (277 )
Time deposits   (116 )   (116 )   (232 )   (250 )   (248 )   (498 )   (353 )   (312 )   (665 )
Borrowed funds   585     (595 )   (10 )   934     (966 )   (32 )   567     (670 )   (103 )
Total changes in interest expense   872     (1,399 )   (527 )   963     (1,540 )   (577 )   593     (1,115 )   (522 )
Net change in net interest income (FTE)   $ 6,269     $ (5,596 )   $ 673     $ 8,733     $ (7,726 )   $ 1,007     $ 6,349     $ (4,763 )   $ 1,586  
                                                                         


    Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended
    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Total earning assets   3.94 %   4.47 %   4.66 %   4.85 %   4.81 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   0.91 %   1.28 %   1.36 %   1.42 %   1.46 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.37 %   3.61 %   3.75 %   3.91 %   3.83 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) without impact of PPP loans   3.52 %   3.61 %   3.75 %   3.91 %   3.83 %
    Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Interest income   $ 11,215     $ 11,070     $ 11,076     $ 11,240     $ 10,788  
FTE adjustment   18     17     17     15     15  
Total interest income (FTE)   11,233     11,087     11,093     11,255     10,803  
Total interest expense   1,618     2,145     2,158     2,184     2,195  
Net interest income (FTE)   $ 9,615     $ 8,942     $ 8,935     $ 9,071     $ 8,608  
                                         

The current low interest rate environment continues to create pressure on the Corporation's net interest margin. At the end of the first quarter of 2020, and into the second quarter of 2020, the Corporation made a concentrated effort to  decrease the interest rates on deposit products.

Noninterest Income

    Quarter to Date
    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans   $ 2,644     $ 970     $ 650     $ 665     $ 422  
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments   1,225     833              
ATM and debit card income   394     355     399     418     404  
Trust and investment services   321     389     337     395     459  
Mortgage servicing fees   270     262     256     243     230  
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit   173                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   119     219     245     239     222  
Change in fair value of equity investments   7     749     (5 )   16     21  
Net gain on sales of commercial loans       668              
Net mortgage servicing rights income   (164 )   (50 )   130     142     344  
Other income and fees   303     118     117     144     148  
Total noninterest income   $ 5,292     $ 4,513     $ 2,129     $ 2,262     $ 2,250  
                                         
                                       


    Year to Date June 30   Variance
    2020   2019   Amount   %
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans   $ 3,614       $ 617     $ 2,997       485.74   %
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments   2,058           2,058       N/M
ATM and debit card income   749       764     (15 )     (1.96 ) %
Trust and investment services   710       787     (77 )     (9.78 ) %
Mortgage servicing fees   532       441     91       20.63   %
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit   173           173       N/M
Service charges on deposit accounts   338       456     (118 )     (25.88 ) %
Change in fair value of equity investments   756       35     721       2060.00   %
Net gain on sales of commercial loans   668           668       N/M
Net mortgage servicing rights income   (214 )     352     (566 )     (160.80 ) %
Other income and fees   421       320     101       31.56   %
Total noninterest income   $ 9,805       $ 3,772     $ 6,033       159.94   %
                                     

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During 2019, and into 2020, the interest rate environment was very advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing. While the interest rate environment is historically attractive for residential mortgage origination, the uncertainty that many consumers are facing due to the COVID-19 global pandemic is expected to reduce residential mortgage originations. As such, gains from the sales of mortgage loans are expected to decrease through 2020.

On January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted SAB 109. Because of this adoption, the Corporation now recognizes the value of servicing at the time of commitment, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $78 at January 1, 2020. The Corporation also elected the fair value option for its residential mortgage loans HFS on January 1, 2020, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $436. Pursuant to this adoption, changes in the fair value of mortgage banking instruments and loans held for sale are included in noninterest income. Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments will fluctuate with the Corporation's residential mortgage loan originations and interest rate fluctuations. As such, the change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments is expected to decrease through 2020.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2020.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts. The wealth management component is strongly correlated to changes in the stock market and as such, can vary from period to period. Trust and investment services income is expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increases in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to continue to increase throughout the year.

Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The death on an insured individual occurred in the second quarter of 2020. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits for the remainder of 2020.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The year-over-year decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is primarily due to a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges, as well as a reduction in fees charged. In order to provide relief to customers during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Corporation reduced fees charged on NSF transactions by more than 50% through May 31, 2020. Now that this program has ended, service charges on deposit accounts are expected to slightly increase in the foreseeable future.

Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, an equity position held by the Corporation was bought out through an acquisition, and that transaction generated a gain of $732. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from equity sales throughout the remainder of 2020.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation continually analyzes its commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.

Net mortgage servicing rights income represents income generated from the capitalization of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization and impairment. During the second quarter of 2019, the Corporation sold a pool of residential mortgage loans out of its loan portfolio, but retained servicing.  This sale generated $266 of net MSR income. During 2020, the Corporation recognized MSR impairments of $219 and $241 for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. As interest rates remain at historically low levels, refinance opportunities continue to be very attractive to borrowers, thus driving down the value of MSR associated with the current portfolio.

Other income and fees includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2020.

Noninterest Expenses

    Quarter to Date
    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Total compensation   $ 4,252     $ 4,248     $ 4,037     $ 3,530     $ 3,749  
Furniture and equipment   618     610     665     579     525  
Professional services   571     522     582     494     439  
Data processing   535     442     272     323     281  
Occupancy   435     476     467     444     426  
Advertising and promotional   255     252     232     222     291  
Loan and collection   229     162     203     120     119  
ATM and debit card   92     108     98     109     100  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   90     90     113     112     114  
FDIC insurance premiums   59     55     6     20     17  
Telephone and communication   86     96     115     110     108  
Other general and administrative   587     625     625     545     522  
Total noninterest expenses   $ 7,809     $ 7,686     $ 7,415     $ 6,608     $ 6,691  
                                         


    Year to Date June 30   Variance
    2020   2019   Amount   %
Total compensation   $ 8,500     $ 7,379     $ 1,121       15.19   %
Furniture and equipment   1,228     1,016     212       20.87   %
Professional services   1,093     908     185       20.37   %
Data processing   977     454     523       115.20   %
Occupancy   911     863     48       5.56   %
Advertising and promotional   507     535     (28 )     (5.23 ) %
Loan and collection   391     229     162       70.74   %
ATM and debit card   200     195     5       2.56   %
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   180     226     (46 )     (20.35 ) %
FDIC insurance premiums   114     118     (4 )     (3.39 ) %
Telephone and communication   182     219     (37 )     (16.89 ) %
Other general and administrative   1,212     1,058     154       14.56   %
Total noninterest expenses   $ 15,495     $ 13,200     $ 2,295       17.39   %
                                   

Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to annual merit increases and an increase in commissions and incentives paid. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period. Total compensation is expected to moderate throughout 2020 as increases related to the growth in size and complexity of the Corporation will likely be offset by reductions in commissions and incentives.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2020 with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loans and deposit accounts. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2020 due to the Corporation's re-branding strategy and continued growth strategy.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans, as well as expenses related to OREO. Given the impact that COVID-19 has had on the economy, the Corporation may experience elevated levels of these expenses in 2020.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to maintain current levels throughout 2020.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to approximate current levels throughout 2020.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums decreased significantly in 2019 due to a Small Bank Assessment Credit issued by the FDIC in the second quarter of 2019. The credit was fully applied during the first quarter of 2020. Due to a combination of the Small Bank Assessment Credit, and increased asset size largely due to PPP loans, the Corporation expects FDIC insurance premiums to approximate current levels throughout 2020.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to maintain current levels for the remainder of 2020.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
ASSETS                    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 35,190     $ 71,140     $ 46,803     $ 37,572     $ 20,067  
Total investment securities   75,526     76,312     61,621     62,351     73,285  
Loans held-for-sale   46,354     21,154     19,491     15,111     6,771  
Gross loans   1,044,564     865,577     870,555     826,597     813,547  
Less allowance for loan losses   8,991     7,250     5,813     5,413     5,014  
Net loans   1,035,573     858,327     864,742     821,184     808,533  
All other assets   45,051     44,247     42,102     41,828     41,134  
Total assets   $ 1,237,694     $ 1,071,180     $ 1,034,759     $ 978,046     $ 949,790  
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Total deposits   $ 1,018,287     $ 883,837     $ 863,102     $ 801,101     $ 792,555  
Total borrowed funds   96,217     71,500     61,500     69,000     54,000  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   14,221     11,015     8,713     8,803     7,731  
Total liabilities   1,128,725     966,352     933,315     878,904     854,286  
Total shareholders' equity   108,969     104,828     101,444     99,142     95,504  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,237,694     $ 1,071,180     $ 1,034,759     $ 978,046     $ 949,790  
                                         


    6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020   6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019
    Variance   Variance
    Amount   %   Amount   %
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ (35,950 )   (50.53 ) %   $ 15,123     75.36 %
Total investment securities   (786 )   (1.03 ) %   2,241     3.06 %
Loans held-for-sale   25,200     119.13   %   39,583     584.60 %
Gross loans   178,987     20.68   %   231,017     28.40 %
Less allowance for loan losses   1,741     24.01   %   3,977     79.32 %
Net loans   177,246     20.65   %   227,040     28.08 %
All other assets   804     1.82   %   3,917     9.52 %
Total assets   $ 166,514     15.54   %   $ 287,904     30.31 %
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Total deposits   $ 134,450     15.21   %   $ 225,732     28.48 %
Total borrowed funds   24,717     34.57   %   42,217     78.18 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   3,206     29.11   %   6,490     83.95 %
Total liabilities   162,373     8.78   %   274,439     16.66 %
                 
Total shareholders' equity   4,141     3.95   %   13,465     14.10 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 166,514     15.54   %   $ 287,904     30.31 %
                               

Cash and cash equivalents

    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 20,369       $ 33,312       $ 17,754     $ 21,808       $ 12,143    
Interest bearing   14,821       37,828       6,049     6,764       4,924    
Federal funds sold               23,000     9,000       3,000    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 35,190       $ 71,140       $ 46,803     $ 37,572       $ 20,067    
                     
    6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020       6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ (12,943 )     (38.85 ) %       $ 8,226       67.74   %
Interest bearing   (23,007 )     (60.82 ) %       9,897       201.00   %
Federal funds sold         N/M       (3,000 )     (100.00 ) %
Cash and cash equivalents   $ (35,950 )     (50.53 ) %       $ 15,123       75.36   %
                                         

Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks and federal funds sold, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

While the Corporation continues maintain a strong liquidity position, it is important to monitor all liquidity sources. Because of the funding of PPP loans, the Corporation may have to make significant draws on these sources of liquidity in the near term. The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 35,190     $ 71,140     $ 46,803     $ 37,572     $ 20,067  
Unpledged investment securities   52,647     51,889     40,094     40,675     50,729  
FHLB borrowing availability   97,500     42,500     52,500     45,000     60,000  
Federal funds purchased lines of credit   21,500     17,500     17,500     17,500     17,500  
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window   10,000     10,000     10,000     10,000     10,000  
PPPLF   202,184                  
Total liquidity sources   $ 419,021     $ 193,029     $ 166,897     $ 150,747     $ 158,296  
                                         

Total investment securities

    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 21,339       $ 23,610       $ 18,867     $ 22,854       $ 33,842    
State and municipal   14,115       10,657       10,691     10,194       8,889    
Mortgage backed residential   12,335       10,176       10,748     6,227       6,733    
Certificates of deposit   6,665       8,644       6,659     7,155       7,154    
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies   15,736       18,288       9,527     10,826       11,856    
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities   2,242       1,735       1,092     1,048       776    
Total available-for-sale   72,432       73,110       57,584     58,304       69,250    
Held-to-maturity state and municipal   1,981       2,091       2,096     2,100       2,104    
Equity securities   1,113       1,111       1,941     1,947       1,931    
Total investment securities   $ 75,526       $ 76,312       $ 61,621     $ 62,351       $ 73,285    
                     
    6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020       6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ (2,271 )     (9.62 ) %       $ (12,503 )     (36.95 ) %
State and municipal   3,458       32.45   %       5,226       58.79   %
Mortgage backed residential   2,159       21.22   %       5,602       83.20   %
Certificates of deposit   (1,979 )     (22.89 ) %       (489 )     (6.84 ) %
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies   (2,552 )     (13.95 ) %       3,880       32.73   %
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities   507       29.22   %       1,466       188.92   %
Total available-for-sale   (678 )     (0.93 ) %       3,182       4.59   %
Held-to-maturity state and municipal   (110 )     (5.26 ) %       (123 )     (5.85 ) %
Equity securities   2       0.18   %       (818 )     (42.36 ) %
Total investment securities   $ (786 )     (1.03 ) %       $ 2,241       3.06   %
                                         

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of June 30, 2020 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One
Year or Less		   After One Year
But Within
Five Years		   After Five
Years But
Within Ten
Years		   After Ten
Years		   Securities with
Variable
Monthly
Payments or
Noncontractual Maturities		   Total
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 16,411     $ 4,928     $     $     $     $ 21,339  
State and municipal   2,474     5,772     3,777     2,092         14,115  
Mortgage backed residential                   12,335     12,335  
Certificates of deposit   2,475     4,190                 6,665  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies                   15,736     15,736  
Total amortized cost   $ 21,360     $ 14,890     $ 3,777     $ 2,092     $ 28,071     $ 70,190  
Fair value   $ 21,553     $ 15,756     $ 3,933     $ 2,371     $ 28,819     $ 72,432  
                                                 

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of June 30, 2020 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One
Year or Less		   After One Year
But Within
Five Years		   After Five
Years But
Within Ten
Years		   After Ten
Years		   Securities with
Variable
Monthly
Payments or
Noncontractual Maturities		   Total
State and municipal   $ 415     $ 1,116     $ 370     $ 80     $     $ 1,981  
Fair value   $ 421     $ 1,162     $ 396     $ 85     $ —      $ 2,064  
                                                 

Throughout 2019, yields on bonds that met the Corporation's investment standards declined significantly. As such, the Corporation did not replace the majority of maturing investments in 2019. However, an influx of liquidity in late 2019 and into 2020 led the Corporation to make investment security purchases in order to stabilize net interest margin and generate additional net interest income. Total investment securities are expected to grow with overall balance sheet growth as it is an important source of liquidity and consistent earnings. The following table summarizes information as of June 30, 2020 for investment securities purchased YTD:

    Book Value   Fully Taxable
Equivalent
Weighted Average
Yield		   Weighted Average
Remaining
Maturity (Months)
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 10,421     0.46 %   5  
State and municipal   4,510     1.66 %   86  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies   8,663     1.80 %   289  
Certificates of deposit   1,240     1.05 %   3  
Mortgage backed residential   3,132     1.05 %   136  
Held-to-maturity state and municipal       %    
Total   $ 27,966     1.16 %   121  
                     

Loans held-for-sale

Loans HFS represent the balance of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market. As residential mortgage activity is likely to decrease for the remainder of 2020, the balance of loans HFS will also likely decline.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation opted to recognize loans HFS at fair value. The Corporation believes that fair value is the price at which the loans could be sold in the principal market at the measurement date.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Commercial   $ 260,440       $ 67,731       $ 71,689       $ 63,747       $ 63,998    
Commercial real estate   469,039       462,561       455,289       420,127       408,103    
Total commercial loans   729,479       530,292       526,978       483,874       472,101    
Residential mortgage   268,295       285,392       292,946       291,401       289,944    
Home equity   40,114       43,222       41,987       43,061       42,890    
Total residential real estate loans   308,409       328,614       334,933       334,462       332,834    
Consumer   6,676       6,671       8,644       8,261       8,612    
Gross loans   1,044,564       865,577       870,555       826,597       813,547    
Allowance for loan losses   (8,991 )     (7,250 )     (5,813 )     (5,413 )     (5,014 )  
Loans, net   $ 1,035,573       $ 858,327       $ 864,742       $ 821,184       $ 808,533    
                     
    6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020       6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Commercial   $ 192,709       284.52   %       $ 196,442       306.95   %
Commercial real estate   6,478       1.40   %       60,936       14.93   %
Total commercial loans   199,187       37.56   %       257,378       54.52   %
Residential mortgage   (17,097 )     (5.99 ) %       (21,649 )     (7.47 ) %
Home equity   (3,108 )     (7.19 ) %       (2,776 )     (6.47 ) %
Total residential real estate loans   (20,205 )     (6.15 ) %       (24,425 )     (7.34 ) %
Consumer   5       0.07   %       (1,936 )     (22.48 ) %
Gross loans   178,987       20.68   %       231,017       28.40   %
Allowance for loan losses   (1,741 )     24.01   %       (3,977 )     79.32   %
Loans, net   $ 177,246       20.65   %       $ 227,040       28.08   %
                                         

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial   $ 259,384       $ 66,524     $ 70,322     $ 61,970     $ 61,122  
Commercial real estate   452,084       446,713     436,626     400,470     386,970  
Residential mortgage   263,997       280,265     286,635     285,499     283,638  
Home equity   37,663       40,459     39,023     39,586     39,243  
Consumer   6,445       6,391     8,330     7,902     8,169  
Subtotal   1,019,573       840,352     840,936     795,427     779,142  
Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial                      
Commercial real estate   3,290       1,658     1,668     1,677     1,703  
Residential mortgage   663       672     1,362     631     660  
Home equity                 240     218  
Consumer   3       5              
Subtotal   3,956       2,335     3,030     2,548     2,581  
Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial   1,057       1,204     1,362     1,753     2,806  
Commercial real estate   13,293       13,630     16,346     17,194     18,526  
Residential mortgage   2,683       3,459     3,911     4,139     4,388  
Home equity   2,432       2,743     2,943     3,213     3,399  
Consumer   226       273     314     358     441  
Subtotal   19,691       21,309     24,876     26,657     29,560  
Acquired loans individually evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial                      
Commercial real estate                      
Residential mortgage         58     58     61     113  
Home equity                      
Consumer                      
Subtotal         58     58     61     113  
Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality                    
Commercial   (1 )     3     5     24     70  
Commercial real estate   372       560     649     786     904  
Residential mortgage   952       938     980     1,071     1,145  
Home equity   19       20     21     22     30  
Consumer   2       2         1     2  
Subtotal   1,344       1,523     1,655     1,904     2,151  
Gross Loans   $ 1,044,564       $ 865,577     $ 870,555     $ 826,597     $ 813,547  
                     
Total originated loans   $ 1,023,529       $ 842,687     $ 843,966     $ 797,975     $ 781,723  
Total acquired loans   21,035       22,890     26,589     28,622     31,824  
Gross loans   $ 1,044,564       $ 865,577     $ 870,555     $ 826,597     $ 813,547  
                                           

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial   $ 535     $ 478     $ 358     $ 301     $ 278  
Commercial real estate   4,564     3,609     2,790     2,539     2,381  
Residential mortgage   3,080     2,442     1,917     1,820     1,662  
Home equity   353     280     195     198     191  
Consumer   102     89     87     87     90  
Subtotal   8,634     6,898     5,347     4,945     4,602  
Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial                    
Commercial real estate   100     111     127     26      
Residential mortgage   5     6     128     27     28  
Home equity               213     218  
Consumer   3     5              
Subtotal   108     122     255     266     246  
Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial   1     1     1     2     5  
Commercial real estate   9     7     5     5     5  
Residential mortgage   9     9     8     9     9  
Home equity   15     14     12     13     14  
Consumer                    
Subtotal   34     31     26     29     33  
Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality                    
Commercial                    
Commercial real estate   22     39     34     31     15  
Residential mortgage   189     156     147     137     114  
Home equity   4     4     4     5     4  
Consumer                    
Subtotal   215     199     185     173     133  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 8,991     $ 7,250     $ 5,813     $ 5,413     $ 5,014  
                     
Total originated loans   $ 8,742     $ 7,020     $ 5,602     $ 5,211     $ 4,848  
Total acquired loans   249     230     211     202     166  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 8,991     $ 7,250     $ 5,813     $ 5,413     $ 5,014  
Commercial   $ 536     $ 479     $ 359     $ 303     $ 283  
Commercial real estate   4,695     3,766     2,956     2,601     2,401  
Residential mortgage   3,283     2,613     2,200     1,993     1,813  
Home equity   372     298     211     429     427  
Consumer   105     94     87     87     90  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 8,991     $ 7,250     $ 5,813     $ 5,413     $ 5,014  
                                         

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Accruing interest                    
Current   $ 1,042,589     $ 862,581     $ 867,901     $ 824,587     $ 811,184  
Past due 30-89 days   948     2,152     1,213     1,089     1,275  
Past due 90 days or more   361     166     239     209     301  
Total accruing interest   1,043,898     864,899     869,353     825,885     812,760  
Nonaccrual   666     678     1,202     712     787  
Total loans   $ 1,044,564     $ 865,577     $ 870,555     $ 826,597     $ 813,547  
Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status   $ 1,975     $ 2,996     $ 2,654     $ 2,010     $ 2,363  
                                         

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Nonaccrual loans   $ 666     $ 678     $ 1,202     $ 712     $ 787  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   361     166     239     209     301  
Total nonperforming loans   1,027     844     1,441     921     1,088  
Other real estate owned       400              
Total nonperforming assets   $ 1,027     $ 1,244     $ 1,441     $ 921     $ 1,088  
                                         

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.10 %   0.10 %   0.17 %   0.11 %   0.13 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.08 %   0.12 %   0.14 %   0.09 %   0.11 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   0.86 %   0.84 %   0.67 %   0.65 %   0.62 %
                               

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Net unamortized discount on purchased loans   $ 1,058     $ 1,233     $ 1,462     $ 1,626     $ 1,914  
                                         

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has grown its loan portfolio over the past 12 months with most of the growth coming in the form of commercial and commercial real estate loans. During the second quarter of 2020, the Corporation funded 1,239 PPP loans totaling $206,901. The vast majority of these loans were non-real estate Commercial loans.  Despite the significant growth, the Corporation has not relaxed its underwriting standards.

Despite historically strong credit quality indicators, there continues to be significant uncertainty surrounding the overall impact of COVID-19 on the loan portfolio. This uncertainty resulted in the Corporation increasing the ALLL by $3,178, or 54.67%, since December 31, 2019. Management will continue to monitor the loan portfolio to ensure that the ALLL remains at an appropriate level.

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Commercial   $ 171     $ 214     $ 228     $ 204     $ 195  
Commercial real estate   654     644     641     605     609  
Total commercial loans   325     513     514     481     473  
Residential mortgage   177     194     198     200     206  
Home equity   45     46     44     45     45  
Total residential real estate loans   128     137     138     139     140  
Consumer   25     26     32     31     32  
Gross loans   $ 213     $ 234     $ 234     $ 225     $ 223  
                                         

COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity

As stated above, the communities which the Corporation serves were not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Corporation  has committed significant efforts to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program.

The Corporation was extremely active in participating in the PPP loan program. As of June 30, 2020 the Corporation funded 1,239 loans totaling $206,901.

The Corporation also provides a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including:

  • Providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months,
  • Waiving assessments of penalties and late fees,
  • Halting all foreclosure actions and evictions of borrowers until at least May 17, 2020,
  • Offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.

The table below outlines the COVID-19 related loan modifications issued by the Corporation through June 30, 2020:

    Number of
Modifications		   Outstanding
Balance
Commercial   123     $ 29,380  
Commercial real estate   227     152,724  
Total commercial loan modifications   350     182,104  
Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC   131     28,656  
Portfolio residential mortgage loans   157     40,411  
Home equity   25     1,982  
Total residential real estate loan modifications   313      71,049   
Consumer   8     183  
Total modifications   671     $ 253,336  
               

The Corporation considers the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 3 months.

In regards to commercial loan modifications, loan officers are contacting the borrowers to determine and appropriate strategy for the next 3 months.  If an additional 3 months of principal deferral is warranted, the Corporation is generally collecting accrued interest.

Portfolio residential mortgage loans may have their deferral extended an additional 3 months if the borrower is experiencing a hardship. If the borrower has an escrow established, the Corporation is generally continuing to collect escrow payments.

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

    6/30/20   3/31/20   12/31/19   9/30/19   6/30/19
Premises and equipment, net   $ 15,323       $ 15,533       $ 15,245     $ 15,443       $ 14,792    
Mortgage servicing rights   3,816       3,980       4,030     3,900       3,758    
Accrued interest receivable   5,266       3,124       2,877     2,954       3,350    
Corporate owned life insurance   10,115       10,380       10,316     10,248       10,181    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   3,488       3,150       3,150     3,150       3,150    
Goodwill   3,219       3,219       3,219     3,219       3,219    
Core deposit intangibles   722       812       902     1,015       1,128    
Other real estate owned         400                    
Derivatives   1,311       1,063       125     172          
Right-of-use assets   409       432       475     105       119    
Other assets   1,382       2,154       1,763     1,622       1,437    
All other assets   $ 45,051       $ 44,247       $ 42,102     $ 41,828       $ 41,134    
                     
    6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020       6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %