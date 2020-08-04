Governor Abbott Announces White House Title 32 Extension Of Texas National Guard COVID-19 Mission

August 4, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that President Trump has extended federal funding for the Texas National Guard's mission to help combat COVID-19 in communities across the state. This extension of the Texas National Guard will be fully funded by the federal government through the end of 2020. Governor Abbott issued the following statement:

"The Texas National Guard plays a vital role in our response and recovery efforts, and I thank President Trump for extending this federal funding,” said Governor Abbott. "The Lone Star State remains vigilant in our efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and we will continue to work alongside our federal partners to keep Texans safe."

Governor Abbott activated the Texas National Guard in March to aid in the state's efforts to combat COVID-19. The Texas National Guard has assisted in field testing, decontaminating facilities, providing regional support of storage and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), and more.