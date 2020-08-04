Vector Solutions Launches COVID-19 Online Training to Help Education Administrators Prepare for ‘Return to Learning’

Courses Available for K-12 School Districts and Institutions of Higher Education

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support solutions for the world’s most critical industries, is launching a series of COVID-19 online training courses to help keep students, faculty and staff healthy and safe as school districts and institutions of higher education prepare to reopen their campuses for the upcoming school year.

Available through Vector’s award-winning SafeSchools and SafeColleges training systems, the customizable course series’ expert content and intuitive features provide essential training staff and students need to help them understand and follow CDC recommendations to keep themselves and others healthy as they return to school, or prepare to learn from home. Through this COVID-19 training series, administrators at both K-12 schools and at institutions of higher education will be able to:

Easily deliver concise, relevant training to the individuals who need it

Document that training was delivered and completed

Provide resources that are specifically designed for students

Customize training with their own school/state-specific information

Deliver and track new COVID-19 or reentry policies

Deliver training now as they are returning to learning, but also utilize for reinforcement throughout the school year

“Safety on campus has never been as important or more complex than it is now as our school districts and institutions of higher education face important decisions about reopening amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “These dynamic courses are customizable and easy to administer and will equip students and administrators with the information they need to stay safe and healthy on campus as well as protect the health and safety of others around them.”

Courses for faculty, staff, and administrators at both K-12 school districts and institutions of higher education cover the following COVID-19 topics:

Coronavirus Awareness

CDC Guidelines for Making & Using Cloth Face Coverings

Cleaning and Disinfecting Workplaces

Managing Stress & Anxiety

Preparing Your Household

Reopening Your Organization

Transitioning to a Remote Workforce

Customizable, engaging courses for both students in Grades 6-12 and at institutions of higher education are delivered featuring peer presenters and include the following topics:

COVID-19 Awareness

Handwashing

Face Coverings

Social Distancing

These affordable courses can be set up in a customized SafeSchools or SafeColleges training system quickly so administrators can get this essential training out to those who need it most. To schedule a demo or learn more about these COVID-19 course offerings, visit https://www.safeschools.com/staff-student-covid19-training/ for K-12 school districts and https://www.safecolleges.com/covid-19-courses/ for institutions of higher education.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brands, including RedVector, Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 420 subject matter experts and reaches more than 13 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

