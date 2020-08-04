Robin.io Joins O-RAN ALLIANCE, Keeps the Focus on Interoperability and Open Standards

Aligning with Global Operators and Technology Suppliers in the O-RAN ALLIANCE, Robin Reaffirms Commitment to Open, Standards-Based Solutions to Accelerate 5G Expansion

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin.io , the 5G and application automation platform company, today announced that it has entered the O-RAN ALLIANCE , a world-wide community of mobile operators and networking technology suppliers whose mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks.



The Robin Platform for 5G enables next-generation mobile operators to deploy open, standards-based solutions for their networks with significantly lower CapEx and OpEx. It gives operators the tools to launch network services more quickly than with legacy, proprietary solutions. The Robin Platform for 5G has been deployed at Tier1/Tier2 mobile operators, including one of Japan’s largest Tier1 operators.

“The O-RAN ALLIANCE and its members are committed to designing and releasing technical standards that work for everyone and that will ultimately improve the performance and efficiency of mobile networks,” said Fernando Cerioni, vice president of product management & marketing for Robin.io. “As we partner with carriers and suppliers, both within the O-RAN ALLIANCE and beyond, we will continue to support a common, open architecture and standardized interfaces that are fundamental to the Robin Platform and the acceleration of 5G adoption.”

Founded in 2018, the O-RAN ALLIANCE is an industry-wide, operator-led effort to integrate greater intelligence into the radio access networks of next-generation wireless systems. The alliance helps create architectures and specifications that enable organizations to transition to cloud-based, virtual systems powered by multi-vendor networks and open interfaces.

RAN remains an area of intense focus for Robin as mobile operators continue to face challenges related to the expense and complexity of traditional medium-to-large networks. Robin helps operators embrace new, open and intelligent technologies by providing automation and orchestration solutions tailored to next-gen RAN deployments. Robin aligns with O-RAN ALLIANCE members and contributors in their commitment to evolving RANs around the world.



About Robin.io

Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, delivers products that automate the deployment, scaling and life cycle management of data- and network-intensive applications and for 5G service chains across edge, core and RAN. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.





