FirstBank Appoints Sunbelt Holdings Chairman and CEO John Graham to its Board of Directors

Graham to help guide continued growth for FirstBank’s Arizona Market

Lakewood, Colo., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation's largest privately held banks with a focus on "banking for good," announced that Sunbelt Holdings Chairman and CEO John Graham has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Graham, who has an extensive background in asset management, development, and real estate investment, has held positions in executive leadership at Sunbelt Holdings since 1990.

“The experience that John brings to FirstBank will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in the Phoenix metro area,” said FirstBank CEO Jim Reuter. “Throughout his career, Graham has established himself as one of the most respected leaders in Arizona’s business community. We welcome his leadership and expertise, and are confident he will be an excellent addition and valued advisor to an already strong board.”

Graham has also been involved with dozens of community and charitable organizations during his time at Sunbelt Holdings, including the Partnership for Economic Innovation, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Banner Health Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, Urban Land Institute, ASU Foundation, among many others. Additionally, he was named 2018 Man of The Year by Valley Leadership for his vision, impact and service to the community.

“As someone who values community stewardship, I have appreciated how much FirstBank has done to give back to worthy causes over the years,” said Graham. “I look forward to advising FirstBank in its business endeavors as a member of its Board of Directors.”

As a result of Graham’s leadership, Sunbelt Holdings has developed well known residential and commercial projects while becoming deeply ingrained in the Phoenix community. Prior to Sunbelt Holdings, Graham held roles in asset management, development and sales at The Koll Company and Coldwell Banker. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $20 billion in assets and operates more than 110 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $70 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

