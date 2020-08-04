Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market Size Increases As It Helps With Early Diagnosis Of COVID-19

(Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor And Watches Companies Included: Blipcare, GE Healthcare, ForaCare Suisse, Omron, Xiaomi, Philips, Medaval, Qardio, Smiths Group, Tarilian Laser Technologies)

/EIN News/ -- London, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the wearable blood pressure monitor market, the global coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the need for wearable diagnostics in the medical equipment industry. There is a need for digital infrastructure in remote patient monitoring and disease detection, which could be fulfilled by wearable medical devices. Rapid wearable diagnostics can help identify and isolate COVID-19 cases, as well as track and prevent the spread of the virus. Companies are investing in the research and development of wireless health monitoring technologies that can simultaneously predict the incidence of COVID-19 in patients. Viral infections such as influenza or COVID-19 can increase cardiovascular strain, indicated by increases in blood pressure. Hence, the development of wearable blood pressure monitors could aid in diagnosing a patient with COVID-19.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major wearable blood pressure monitor companies, wearable blood pressure monitor market share by company, wearable blood pressure monitor manufacturers, wearable blood pressure monitor infrastructure market size, and wearable blood pressure monitor market forecasts. The report also covers the global wearable blood pressure monitor market and its segments. The wearable blood pressure monitor market share is segmented by product into wrist blood pressure monitor, upper arm blood pressure monitor, finger blood pressure monitor and by technology into Wi-Fi based and Bluetooth based.

Request A Free Sample Of The Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3189&type=smp

The global wearable blood pressure monitors market size is expected to decline from $1.45 billion in 2019 to $1.42 billion in 2020 at a rate of -2.18%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $2.25 billion in 2023 at a rate of 16.59%. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with rise in surgeries that need continuous monitoring have mainly increased the demand for patient monitoring devices. Additionally, due to the growing awareness of healthy lifestyles and fitness, individuals are interested in continuous monitoring of their health as it acts as a preventive measure, while improving health conditions.

In order to continue such utilization of wearable monitors and watches, as well as make way for more opportunities, most wearable blood pressure monitoring technologies are under either experimental or research and development stages. Companies and researchers are studying different wearable technologies that monitor blood pressure. For instance, Valencell, a health-tech company, is working on an ear bud sensor for detecting blood pressure using photoplethysmography. Also, Akttia bracelet, a cuff-less technology that uses an optical sensor for monitoring blood pressure is under validation. Therefore, more R&D in this field is expected to provide growth opportunities for the wearable blood pressure market.

Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some other key wireless blood pressure monitoring companies in the market include Blipcare, GE Healthcare, ForaCare Suisse, Omron, Xiaomi, Philips, Medaval, Qardio, Smiths Group, and Tarilian Laser Technologies.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth

Temperature Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth

Patient Blood Management Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info