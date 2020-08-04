COVID-19 Testing Site on Block Island to Close for Today

Due to the severe weather anticipated because of Tropical Storm Isaias, the COVID-19 testing site at the Block Island Fire and Rescue Barn will be closed today, Tuesday, August 4th. All appointments have been rescheduled for Thursday, August 6th. Other Rhode Island testing sites will continue on their regular schedules. This includes the site at the Rhode Island Convention Center, which is in the Convention Center's parking garage.

For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit health.ri.gov/covid/testing.