Aqualitas Inc. Finalizes Supply Agreement and Launches Products with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Halifax, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BROOKLYN, NS – August 4, 2020 – Aqualitas Inc. (Aqualitas), a licensed producer of premium, certified, organically grown and processed cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc. (“Shoppers”) and will launch its products on this platform today.

Aqualitas will provide consistent, high-quality dry flower and concentrate products, including true-to-flower, single-source distillates and formulated oils to medical patients nationally in Canada through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers online platform.

“We are very proud to be partnering with one of Canada’s most trusted names in medical retail and are excited about this opportunity to work with Shoppers. This is a milestone in our continued commitment to advance product innovation through our research licence, and in collaboration with others dedicated to advancing cannabis medicine,” says Myrna Gillis, CEO of Aqualitas. “Our team is impressed with Shoppers’ national reach, their interest in research and their complete dedication to providing superior levels of customer service and product offerings to medical patients.”

About Aqualitas

Aqualitas is a privately-held, multiple Health Canada licence holder with licences to conduct research and to cultivate, process and sell cannabis, located in the community of Brooklyn, just outside of Liverpool, Nova Scotia. Aqualitas is Canada’s first Clean Green Certified cannabis producer and processor – a recognition of its commitment to international organic management practices, compliance, quality and sustainability. With a mission of supporting people’s wellness with research, care and passion, Aqualitas is committed to a vision of being a global leader in the provision of safe, organically grown cannabis and value-added products. Its research and development division, Sindica, is actively engaged in research projects in cultivation, product development, and pharmaceutical drug development. Aqualitas’ adult-use brand, Reef, is now available in recreational markets in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan with further expansion plans across Canada over the coming months. Its medical products have been distributed across Canada and exported to the EU and Israel.



Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information: Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation relating, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings, including but not limited to its Offering Memorandum dated November 25, 2019 which are available under the company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this release.

Meg Stewart, Marketing & Communications Manager Aqualitas 902-830-7301 mstewart@aqualitas.ca