RJD Green Inc. Updates Acquisition Re-engagement Efforts

Current Acquisition Focus

RJD Green has re-engaged in acquisition search for synergistic opportunities for our company with a primary focus on services to the healthcare sector which complement our current IOSoft payment software platform efforts.

Acquiring a complimentary operation for the Silex Holdings” manufacturing and installation of construction products company will be the secondary focus.

The third tier of acquisition focus is the Earthlinc Environmental Services division, as the industry has more uncertainty in whole than RJDG’s other two divisions.

Merger & Acquisition Efforts

The Company has found relatively strong seller interest in our market focuses.

In the healthcare focus, RJDG has been able to engage discussions with three entities and is advancing the process with two of the corporations.

The Company has also engaged in initial discussion with three construction products firms and is advancing the acquisition process with two of the entities.

RJDG has come upon an environmental consulting firm, and a national branded remediation services group that have genuine interest in being acquired. These opportunities are being pursued.

RJDG is confident of procuring qualified companies where our management team and other resources bring added value and growth. RJDG feels the major issue of acquisition will be creating a win-win acquisition valuation and structure that meets both buyer and seller needs while facing an uncertain economy. RJDG will maintain its acquisition value of minimizing the EBITDA leveraging ratios to within existing revenues of the acquisition candidate.

RJD Green is making the relaunch of the acquisition program a primary initiative for the remainder of 2020 calendar year.

