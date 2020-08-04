BioSig Installs PURE EP(tm) System at Massachusetts General Hospital

Patient cases are set to commence in August

/EIN News/ -- Westport, CT, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company installed its PURE EP(tm) System at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) as part of an expanding clinical study.

The PURE EP(tm) System evaluation and data collection at MGH will commence under the leadership of investigator Moussa Mansour M.D., Director of MGH’s Cardiac Electrophysiology Laboratory and Atrial Fibrillation Program.

“Bringing our technology to a major EP institution on the east coast is a definite milestone in our clinical development. We look forward to working with Dr. Mansour and the entire MGH team as we pursue our mission of bringing advanced signal processing solutions to the field of electrophysiology,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

BioSig is currently conducting patient cases under the clinical study titled, “Novel Cardiac Signal Processing System for Electrophysiology Procedures (PURE EP 2.0 Study)” at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Research Foundation (TCARF) in Austin, Texas and Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Shareholder Letter issued by the Company on April 17, 2020, announced that it received Institutional Review Board approvals to install its PURE EP(tm) System at several medical centers across the country for evaluation. All of these centers are high-volume clinical sites regarded for their work with new technologies.

“The market for atrial fibrillation is starting to open up again as patient cases are crucial for healthcare outcomes”, said Londoner.



