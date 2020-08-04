Command Alkon Chosen by Clients for SupplyChainBrain Great Partner Award

/EIN News/ -- Third Consecutive Year to Win Prestigious Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, announces winning the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners Award from SupplyChainBrain. This is Command Alkon’s third consecutive time to be chosen by its clients for this prestigious award.

“We are excited to be nominated by our customers once again for this award and appreciate that they value us enough to identify our solutions as making a significant contribution to their bottom-line,” said Craig Tate, Chief Revenue Officer at Command Alkon. “Companies benefit from our solutions with improved efficiencies, greater productivity, happier customers, and lower operating costs.”

“For 18 years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,” said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain. “Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires specific criteria to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year’s field of nominees was competitive and inspiring – coming from all sectors of supply chain management. Your company should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great!”

Each year, SupplyChainBrain readers nominate thousands of great supply chain partners, and relate how much their companies appreciate their partners for solving real-world issues in logistics, transportation, and supply chain management. This year, SupplyChainBrain received nominations for supply chain solutions companies of all sizes and industries — who not only solved everyday issues, but exceeded their contractual obligations. Many submissions expressed gratitude for partners that allowed companies to focus on core efforts. Results included new business gains, increased financial savings, improved operational efficiencies and more.

Command Alkon recently introduced CONNEX Jobsite to orchestrate heavy material movements, job cost tracking, order and yield management, and provide traceability and quality assurance insights. Information shared digitally across construction project stakeholders, via the CONNEX Platform , boosts productivity, safety, and project outcome certainty.

Command Alkon will appear in the 2020 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain integration and frictionless digital collaboration across the heavy construction ecosystem. CONNEX, a many-to-many technology platform purpose built for the industry, enables business partners to automate inter-enterprise operations, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, leverage leading-edge software experiences to achieve mutually beneficial goals, and share knowledge to manage by exception and promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain, the world’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of senior level industry executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions; and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

