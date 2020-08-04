LM Issues Burro Mines Draft Environmental Assessment Notice

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Legacy Management (LM) is proposing mine-reclamation activities at the Burro Mines Complex located in the Slick Rock area of southwestern San Miguel County, Colorado, on DOE Uranium Lease Tract SR-13. LM has issued a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act for the proposed reclamation activities. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Tres Rios Field Office and the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety are cooperating agencies for this EA. BLM will issue a separate decision on whether to authorize the use of BLM lands adjacent to DOE Uranium Lease Tract SR-13 for temporary site access, staging, and hauling of waste rock.

There will be a 30-day public comment period for the draft EA, beginning August 7, 2020, and ending September 8, 2020. The draft EA is available for public review on the DOE website at www.energy.gov/nepa/office-nepa-policy-and-compliance and on the LM website at www.energy.gov/lm/burro-mines-reclamation-environmental-assessment. LM will consider all input on the draft EA from the public, cooperating agencies, consulting agencies, tribes, and other stakeholders in its decision-making.

Please submit all comments on the draft EA by September 8, 2020, via email to: ULinfo@lm.doe.gov or by U.S. mail to: U.S. Department of Energy Office of Legacy Management, 11035 Dover St., Ste. 600, Westminster, CO 80021-5587. Please mark emails and/or envelopes: “Draft Burro Mines EA Comments.”