Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,554 in the last 365 days.

Dra. Yily De Los Santos Explains The Lifestyle Changes Necessary After Liposuction

Dra. Yily De Los Santos

Dra. Yily De Los Santos

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Changes After Liposuction: What Dra. Yily De Los Santos Wants You To Know

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --When you go through the process of getting liposuction, you want to maintain your results long-term. Sometimes, that's easier said than done. Check out tips from plastic surgeon Dra. Yily De Los Santos to ensure that your liposuction results give you the long-lasting changes you want from your procedure.

Often touted as a quick fix, some people say that liposuction isn't an answer for creating long-term change. This doesn't have to be the case if you take the right precautions to ensure that your results are around for the long haul. According to Dra. Yily De Los Santos, it's important to understand what you need to do in order to keep your new svelte look after your healing process is complete.

First, you'll want to take an inventory of what behaviors led you to want liposuction in the first place. Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends taking a close, honest look at your nutrition and exercise habits, and addressing the things you need to change. Dra. Yily De Los Santos says that this may mean starting work with a nutritionist or a personal trainer to ensure you know exactly what you need to do to create positive change in your life.

In addition to regular exercise, you'll also want to increase your general activity level after surgery. Dra. Yily De Los Santos says that not only will this help prevent blood clots - it will also help to speed up your recovery process. Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends getting up and moving at least once every hour, even if it's only for a five-minute walk around the office. Getting into the habit of small bursts of movement throughout the day can add up to big changes in your life.

Dra. Yily De Los Santos also mentions that you may want to talk with a psychologist or counselor about the issues that led you to liposuction. Dra. Yily De Los Santos says that working with a mental health professional can help you get to the root of the behaviors that led you to gain weight and can give you the tools you need to keep the weight off.

Talking to your surgeon about what to do after surgery is also important, according to Dra. Yily De Los Santos. They'll be able to give you specific instructions on post-surgical care and recovery to ensure that your results last.

Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 9412233529
email us here

You just read:

Dra. Yily De Los Santos Explains The Lifestyle Changes Necessary After Liposuction

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.