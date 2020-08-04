Dra. Yily De Los Santos Explains The Lifestyle Changes Necessary After Liposuction
EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Changes After Liposuction: What Dra. Yily De Los Santos Wants You To Know
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --When you go through the process of getting liposuction, you want to maintain your results long-term. Sometimes, that's easier said than done. Check out tips from plastic surgeon Dra. Yily De Los Santos to ensure that your liposuction results give you the long-lasting changes you want from your procedure.
Often touted as a quick fix, some people say that liposuction isn't an answer for creating long-term change. This doesn't have to be the case if you take the right precautions to ensure that your results are around for the long haul. According to Dra. Yily De Los Santos, it's important to understand what you need to do in order to keep your new svelte look after your healing process is complete.
First, you'll want to take an inventory of what behaviors led you to want liposuction in the first place. Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends taking a close, honest look at your nutrition and exercise habits, and addressing the things you need to change. Dra. Yily De Los Santos says that this may mean starting work with a nutritionist or a personal trainer to ensure you know exactly what you need to do to create positive change in your life.
In addition to regular exercise, you'll also want to increase your general activity level after surgery. Dra. Yily De Los Santos says that not only will this help prevent blood clots - it will also help to speed up your recovery process. Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends getting up and moving at least once every hour, even if it's only for a five-minute walk around the office. Getting into the habit of small bursts of movement throughout the day can add up to big changes in your life.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos also mentions that you may want to talk with a psychologist or counselor about the issues that led you to liposuction. Dra. Yily De Los Santos says that working with a mental health professional can help you get to the root of the behaviors that led you to gain weight and can give you the tools you need to keep the weight off.
Talking to your surgeon about what to do after surgery is also important, according to Dra. Yily De Los Santos. They'll be able to give you specific instructions on post-surgical care and recovery to ensure that your results last.
