Joshua Clark Joins TDCI as Director of Business Development for Insurance

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) announces that Joshua Clark joins TDCI as the new Director of Business Development for the Insurance Division. Clark brings a variety of diverse experience from the insurance industry to the role. As the Director of Business Development for the Insurance Division, Clark will focus on expanding the use of captives as a risk management solution for businesses.

Clark’s career has stretched across the insurance industry from multiple angles. Most recently Clark served as a consultant for EXL Loss Control. His expansive experience across the insurance industry equips him with valuable expertise and industry knowledge. Clark will bring his background of building, leading and enabling high performing teams while crafting and implementing successful strategies to drive productivity and strengthen relationships on behalf of Tennessee.

“I am honored to join the incredible team at TDCI as the new Director of Business Development for the Insurance Division, and I am excited to contribute to Tennessee’s continued success and growth in the industry,” said Clark. “Additionally, I look forward to the opportunity to be a part of maintaining Tennessee’s status as a top tier domicile for captives.”

A captive insurance company is an option for many corporations and groups who want greater control over their financial risks by underwriting their own insurance instead of paying premiums to third-party insurers. Tennessee currently has over 203 licensed captive insurance companies and 471 approved cell companies for a total of 674 risk-bearing entities (RBEs), compared to 652 at the end of 2019. As part of his new role, Clark will establish objectives with the Tennessee Captive Insurance Association (TCIA) to help them promote captive insurance within the state.

“We’re really excited to have a fresh perspective that brings new energy to our efforts in helping businesses find captive solutions right here in the Volunteer State,” said Assistant Commissioner Rachel Jrade-Rice. “Joshua is a great addition to our team and is dedicated to our mission and values of serving consumers and responsible regulation.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Joshua Clark to TDCI as he spearheads our effort to bring more successful companies to Tennessee by taking on the role as Director of Business Development. In his role, Clark will build off his current contacts to help bring more insurance companies to Tennessee as he promotes the Volunteer State as a gold standard domicile,” said Commissioner Hodgen Mainda. “His role will focus on cultivating new opportunities separate from insurance regulation by leveraging his experience, contacts in the industry and diverse regulatory knowledge.”

Clark started his new role at the Department in late July and enjoys serving his community. Clark previously served on the Board of Directors for the non-profit Team Chad. Team Chad serves patients and families in Nashville, Middle Tennessee and surrounding areas whose lives are directly affected by cancer. Clark lives in Franklin, Tennessee with his wife and their young child.

