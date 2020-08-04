Two Six Labs Announces Continued Growth and Strategic Expansion in First Half of 2020

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Labs , a cybersecurity and advanced technology development company, announced record results in the first half of 2020, sustained revenue growth of more than 30% and strategic expansion of the Two Six team nationwide to over 200 employees.



Two Six Labs’ steadily growing team now includes offices, remote performers and on-site employees in 14 states across the U.S. New contract awards and record backlogs support further expansions, and Two Six continues to hire new staff for pioneering research on innovative technologies in big data, cybersecurity, data science, electronic systems, mobile devices and user experience design.

“Our rapidly expanding team of highly skilled scientists and engineers continues to design and deploy innovative technology solutions and products for our customers,” said Chris Greamo, President and CEO of Two Six Labs, “Our recent growth has been driven by increased demand for our products and solutions from operational customers in the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community. We also continue to grow our portfolio of research projects for DARPA, which recently included Privacy Enhancements for Android, Guaranteed Architecture for Physical Security (GAPS), and machine learning capabilities to support research on COVID-19 susceptibility.”

To protect the health and safety of Two Six Labs staff and families, Two Six Labs has enabled the entire company to work remotely, with minimal presence in physical offices and safety procedures in place for all employees, contractors, and partners. Two Six Labs follows CDC guidance and relevant Federal, State, and Local laws, and is allowing all employees to work remotely through the end of this year with flexible work schedules whenever necessary.

“Our management team led effective initiatives to safeguard our staff and our families,” reported Chris Greamo, “Team productivity remains high, thanks to the dedication and commitment of our talented staff, and we continue to successfully execute all existing programs for our partners and customers.”

Two Six Labs provides leading technology solutions to the U.S. Government, including customers within DARPA, Department of Defense, U.S. Cyber Command, Department of Homeland Security and the Intelligence Community, as well as international and commercial customers.

Prospective employees interested in joining our world class teams, while working safely and securely, are encouraged to apply at our Careers page: www.twosixlabs.com /careers/ . We adapted our hiring process to the new environment with completely virtual interviews and new employee onboarding, and welcome motivated and talented applicants from all over the country.

In addition, we are continuing our college internships virtually, and we encourage students in related fields to apply for our upcoming intern and co-op positions.

