MillerCoors / Corona Distributor Now Offering Good Hemp Beverages

/EIN News/ -- CORNELIUS, NC, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC Markets: GHMP ), maker of Good Hemp Fizz and CannaHemp beverages, announces it has expanded its sales reach via beer, spirits, wine and non-alcoholic beverage distributor Premium Brands of Northwest Arkansas . Premium Brands is a family owned business established in 1984. They currently have distribution agreements with MillerCoors, Corona, Yuengling, Pabst Brewing, Boston Beer, Mike’s, Seagram’s, Guinness, Heineken USA, as well as other widely recognized brands. In the terms of the agreement, Premium Brands will distribute Good Hemp Fizz and CannaHemp throughout 11 counties in northwest Arkansas servicing approximately 900 C-stores, grocers, and liquor stores.



"Hemp Infused beverages is a growing category, and we are excited to add a solid brand like Good Hemp Fizz and CannaHemp to our non-alcoholic portfolio,” said Heath Sutherlin, GM at Premium Brands. Sutherlin continued, “We look forward to working with the Good Hemp reps for a strong Labor Day rollout and building a long-term successful partnership in the territory."

The US functional beverage market is expected to reach $46 billion by 2023, up from $39 Billion in 2018. Functional carbonates, energy drinks and functional waters are expected to make up nearly 15% category average growth rate (CAGR). The hemp infused beverage market is expected to reach $2.8B by 2025 with a CAGR of 18%.

“We are excited to add Premium Brands to our distribution network,” said Rise' Meguiar, VP Sales and Innovation at Good Hemp. “They are a well-established distributor in NW AR, and by adding them to our network, our products will now be widely available across the northern part of the state."

Good Hemp beverages can also be purchased from Amazon and at goodhemplivin.com .

About Good Hemp Products -

Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber. Available in six flavors and only 20 calories per bottle: Strawberry Kiwi, Blueberry, Coconut Lime, Cucumbermint, Lemon Twist and Mango.

Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp are functional carbonated beverages infused with natural flavors, organic caffeine, prebiotic fiber and hemp seed oil. Unlike other hemp-infused beverages that contain CBD, Fizz and Canna Hemp are made with hemp seed oil which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involve a number of risks and uncertainties made pursuant to Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company’s business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors. Good Hemp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on behalf of the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact:

Good Hemp, Inc.

+1 (800) 947-9197

contact@goodhemplivin.com

