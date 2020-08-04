Green Plains to Supply Alcohol to Lysol™ for Disinfectants

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced, it has executed an agreement through 2021 to supply high-grade alcohol to Reckitt Benckiser (RB), the makers of Lysol, for use in their production of various disinfectants. Green Plains will supply the product from its York, Neb. location.



“We are pleased to partner with Lysol to help fulfill their supply chain needs with our high-quality alcohol for products which are EPA approved for use against COVID-19,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains. “This transaction continues to validate the quality of our alcohol and our growing focus to provide a premium product at scale, that can be used in sanitizers and disinfectants.”

Green Plains York has been manufacturing alcohol distilled specifically for the production of cleaners and disinfectants for over 20 years and was originally a beverage grade facility. The alcohol produced at the York, Neb. facility is significantly higher in purity and quality than many comparable products available in the market today. Green Plains does not sell any fuel grade alcohol for use in disinfectants or sanitizers.

“Our partnership with Green Plains continues to allow uninterrupted supply of our products to consumers,” said Hal Ambuter, Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs of RB. “As our products meet EPA testing guidelines and were found to kill the virus at two minutes of use, sourcing quality raw materials is more important now than ever.”

“With the recently announced upgrade of our York production facility to high-quality USP grade alcohol to be completed in the next 90 days, we believe our product will have a lasting place in the fight against COVID-19 and other viruses,” added Becker.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of high-protein feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 49.0% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

