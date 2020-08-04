Recruiter.com Partners with DVBE Connect to Curate Team of Veteran Recruiters

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, has announced a partnership with DVBE Connect (“DVBE”) to build a curated on-demand team of veteran recruiters. DVBE is an award-winning, disabled veteran-owned recruiting and staffing company.



Recruiter.com allows any employer to easily add recruiters to their talent acquisition team to get them through a period of fast-growth and hiring, with simple, flat monthly pricing and no success fees.

"As a leading recruiting provider to national insurance companies and the healthcare IT market, we are seeing more and more companies seek to utilize disabled veterans as their recruiting and staffing source," said Chris Haney, Founder, and CEO of DVBE. "By partnering with Recruiter.com, we can expand our reach by building a virtual team of dedicated veterans to improve our clients' delivery while supporting the veteran community."

Haney notes that clients seeking to engage veteran employees have recognized the value these employees bring to their organizations: “Our customers typically have veteran hiring goals that are difficult to reach without the concerted and focused effort that veterans bring to solving difficult problems.”

Haney is a disabled veteran who served honorably in the U.S. Air Force as an EMT and Fireman supporting A-10 attack fighter planes, serving the bulk of his service at England AFB in Louisiana with a notable years' service in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm. Since completing his service 29 years ago, Haney has held various executive positions with top IT staffing and solutions companies.

"We are already seeing success working with DVBE and their nationwide clientele. This new partnership supercharges DVBE’s breadth and reach across a national footprint of veteran recruiters," stated Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com.

Recruiters on Demand fits a growing need for businesses of all sizes. According to a report by Staffing Industry Analysts, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) comprises about 5% of the staffing and recruiting industry but has an almost three hundred percent growth rate of overall staffing and recruiting.

An early adopter to join DVBE Connects veteran recruiter corps is Anthony Barge, an independent recruiter on the Recruiter.com platform who runs a minority and disabled veteran recruiting firm called RNA Search, Inc. He said, “I am proud that Recruiter.com acknowledges the value that recruiters like me, a disabled marine veteran, bring to their marketplace. In this job market, tools such as Recruiters on Demand provide new opportunities to drive revenue."

