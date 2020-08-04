Global Peripheral Artery Disease Market to Reach $5.71Billion by 2027: AMR

Growing number of patients suffering from peripheral artery disease globallydrives the growth of the global peripheral artery disease market. North America contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.During the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown across the various countries led to the closedown of outpatient activities and early observation of the disease as the focus has been on treatment of extreme conditions only.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global peripheral artery disease market generated $3.52billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $5.71 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing number of patients suffering from peripheral artery disease across the globe and surge in population of ageing people across the European countries drive the growth of the global peripheral artery disease market.However,stringent government approval process for stents is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Furthermore,surge in cases of diabetes across the developing economies such as China and India is expected to provide new growth opportunitiesduring the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4315

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic,lockdown across the various countries led to the closedown of outpatient activities and early observation of the disease as the focus has been on treatment of extreme conditions only.

Furthermore, in many regions, the government policies or hospital guidelines outlined that vascular procedures would be carried out in life or limb salvaging cases only.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global peripheral artery disease market based ontype and region.

Based on type, the peripheral stents segmentcontributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting fornearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, theplaque modification devicessegmentis estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region,North Americacontributed the highest share, accounting fornearly two-fifths of the total market sharein 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However, Asia-Pacificisexpected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4315

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories,Cardinal Health, Inc.,Cook Medical, Dickinson and Company,Becton, Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Terumo Corporation,Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Biotronik.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Digital Pathology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026

Antibacterial Coatings Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Gene Therapy Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Womens Health Diagnostics Market- Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2017-2023

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter