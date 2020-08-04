PubMatic Establishes Global Integration with LiveRamp on Identity Hub

Partnership Ensures Improved Omnichannel Addressability Across New Channels, Including Mobile In-App and Connected TV

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium digital technology company PubMatic today announced its expanded partnership and global integration with LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP). LiveRamp’s neutral, pseudonymous, people-based identifier will be available in Identity Hub , PubMatic’s Prebid-based identity management solution. Identity Hub is quickly becoming the market standard for publishers looking to seamlessly manage multiple identity solutions and maximize revenue. The partnership brings superior audience addressability, scale and performance to demand-side platforms (DSPs) and advertisers across the US, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region on the PubMatic platform. The integration is enabled across the open web and will soon be available on mobile in-app and connected TV (CTV), resulting in improved inventory monetization for publishers, while paving the way for a cookieless future.



“For the better part of this year, a lot of industry chatter has revolved around the deprecation of the third-party cookie. While that deadline still looms, we are also beginning to see increasing restrictions of device identifiers and new forms of inventory,” said Travis Clinger, senior vice president, head of addressability and ecosystem at LiveRamp. “This reinforces the need for people-based identifiers and interoperable solutions that maintain neutrality and preserve the consumer experience. With PubMatic as one of our largest supply-side platform partners, we can further scale identity resolution across channels globally – bringing value to publishers and buyers – while creating a trusted ecosystem that benefits all, especially the consumer.”

The expanded partnership between PubMatic and LiveRamp enables publishers to implement LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS), seamlessly connecting their inventory with LiveRamp’s identifier across web and soon, mobile apps and CTV. This functionality is accessible through Identity Hub, and can be deployed standalone, or within PubMatic’s omnichannel header bidding solution, OpenWrap. The combined accessibility of LiveRamp’s identity infrastructure and ATS helps connect publisher first-party authenticated data with marketer demand, driving improved yield and reach. In parallel, PubMatic’s publishers gain improved omnichannel inventory monetization without a reliance on third-party cookies.

A growing number of publishers worldwide have already adopted Identity Hub, which provides publishers and buyers the ability to transact programmatically using their preferred identity provider, including LiveRamp, while upholding and respecting consumer privacy and choice. With Identity Hub, advertisers can significantly increase reach, contextual relevance, and campaign ROI. It's now easy for buyers to reach target audiences across the open web, matching the ease and scale of targeting on a walled garden platform – but with more transparency, control and premium content.

“We are looking forward to bringing people-based addressability not just to the web and mobile apps, but also to CTV with LiveRamp’s wide coverage in the buyer community and strong focus on user privacy,” said Andrew Baron, vice president of marketplace at PubMatic. “Through this global partnership with LiveRamp, we will offer significantly higher reach and user addressability for buyers across channels and superior monetization capabilities to publishers. This is crucial as adoption grows for alternatives to the third-party cookie within the digital advertising ecosystem.”

To learn more, visit www.pubmatic.com/products/identity-hub

About PubMatic

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being the sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and nine data centers worldwide.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com .

