Monaker Alternative Lodging Inventory Goes Live on Agoda Through RateGain Connection

WESTON, FL , Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, today announced that Agoda, Booking Holdings' Asia headquartered digital travel platform, has completed the certification process and is now integrated with the Monaker Booking Engine (MBE). As a result, Agoda's vast customer base can search and immediately book from Monaker's alternative lodging rentals (ALRs).



Agoda had contracted and integrated with MBE using the RateGain connection (switch). The connection and business relationship combine Agoda’s best-in-class technology and marketing optimization capabilities with Monaker’s proprietary MBE and vacation rental properties, thus leveraging the RateGain switch.

“Through our partnerships with a growing number of major travel distributors,” said Monaker CEO Bill Kerby, “we continuously strive to innovate, simplify and expand travelers’ access to a global inventory of instantly confirmable ALR properties; so we are very excited by this deployment with Agoda and expansion of our distribution footprint through a globally trusted brand. Agoda’s customers will immediately benefit and enjoy broader choices for quality ALR accommodations at great prices.”

About Agoda

From its beginnings as an e-commerce start-up based in Singapore in 2005, digital travel platform Agoda has grown to offer a global network of over 2.6 million properties in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, offering travelers easy access to a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels, apartments, homes and villas, to suit all budgets and travel occasions. In 2019, Agoda added a flight product and packages to help make travel even easier.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 5,000 staff in 30 countries. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 38 languages.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. The proprietary Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) provides access to more than 2.6 million instantly bookable vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging rental. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com and follow on twitter @MonakerGroup

