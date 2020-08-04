RenovaCare Appoints Dr. Lydia M. Evans to Its Board of Directors and Increases Board Membership

/EIN News/ -- ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com ), developer of patented technologies for spraying self-donated stem cells for the regeneration of skin and other organs and tissues, today announced the appointment of Lydia M. Evans, M.D. to its Board of Directors. A noted dermatologist, oncologist, and doctor of internal medicine, Dr. Evans has held numerous academic, private, and commercial appointments, and brings extensive insights into the science, technology, and market positioning of wound and skin regeneration therapies.



“As RenovaCare continues to advance our portfolio of regenerative technologies, strategic leadership from our Board is increasingly critical as we look to regulatory approval and commercialization. Dr. Evans’ knowledge and experience will be a strong addition to our Board at such an important time as the Company continues to pursue bringing first-in-class regenerative therapies to market,” stated Alan L. Rubino, RenovaCare CEO & President.

"I’m pleased to join the RenovaCare Board of Directors at a time of growing demand for modern therapies that promise natural regeneration for burns, wounds, skin disorders and cosmetic imperfections. The RenovaCare CellMist™ and SkinGun™ represent an impressive therapeutic approach that replaces painful and complex skin grafting procedures with a gentle mist of the patient’s own cells. I look forward to assisting the Company in its development,” concluded Dr. Evans.

A Columbia Presbyterian and Memorial Sloan Kettering-educated dermatologist, oncologist and doctor of internal medicine, Dr. Evans specializes in state-of-the-art treatments for aesthetic and medical dermatologic procedures. She is currently an Associate Clinical Attending Physician in the Department of Dermatology at New York Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City, a position which includes significant teaching responsibilities. She is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, a Diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners, the American Board of Internal Medicine, and the American Board of Dermatology. She is a member of the Leadership Society of the Dermatology Research Foundation and has served as the New York State Chairperson for the Psoriasis Research Foundation. Dr. Evans was Consulting Dermatologist to L’Oréal Paris from 2000 to 2012, spurring new product development in dermatologist-inspired skincare directly to consumers.



About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. is developing first-of-its-kind autologous (self-donated) stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs. Its initial product under development targets the body’s largest organ, the skin. The company’s flagship technology, the CellMist™ System, uses its patented SkinGun™ to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem cells – the CellMist™ Solution – onto wounds.

RenovaCare is developing its CellMist™ System as a promising new alternative for patients suffering from burns, chronic and acute wounds, and scars. In the US alone, this $45 billion market is greater than the spending on high-blood pressure management, cholesterol treatments, and back pain therapeutics.

RenovaCare products are currently in development. They are not available for sale in the United States. There is no assurance that the Company’s planned or filed submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be accepted or cleared by the FDA.

