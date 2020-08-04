Bow River Capital Exits RailPros

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow River Capital (“Bow River”) today announced that it has sold its interest in the RailPros companies (“RailPros” or “the Company”) to Court Square Capital (“Court Square”). RailPros is the leading provider of outsourced safety management, design & engineering, inspection, site & program management, utility observation, and training services to rail operators, utilities, state DOTs and contractors working adjacent to rail infrastructure. Based in Irving, Texas, and founded in 2000, RailPros has over 700 professionals across 14 offices and serves customers nationwide. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Since Bow River acquired RailPros in 2017, the company has expanded its geographic reach to become a nationwide platform, diversified its safety services offering, strengthened the management team, and completed strategic acquisitions to drive growth.

“Facilitating the growth of market leaders is a key part of Bow River’s investment strategy, and we are especially pleased with the outcome at RailPros,” said Bo Sutton, a Director at Bow River. “We are extremely proud of the partnership with the RailPros team and believe the company is well positioned for continued success.”

Ken Koff, CEO of RailPros stated, “We have enjoyed an outstanding relationship with Bow River. Their unwavering support of our strategic growth initiatives has led to a threefold growth of RailPros. As we take the next evolutionary step, we look forward to our new partnership with Court Square and the next phase of growth. Our customers will benefit from this alliance, as RailPros continues our commitment to service excellence.”

“RailPros exemplifies Court Square’s strategy of backing market leading companies with best-in-class management teams,” said Joseph Silvestri, Managing Partner at Court Square. “We look forward to supporting RailPros’ continued growth by identifying both organic and inorganic initiatives to help the Company realize its full potential,” added Vivek Vyas, Partner at Court Square.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor to RailPros in connection with the transaction. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner served as legal counsel to Bow River. Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to Court Square and Dechert served as legal counsel to Court Square.

About Bow River Capital

Founded in 2003, Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, with Buyout, Real Estate, and Software Growth Equity platforms. The Bow River Capital funds focus on the lower middle market across a geographic area referred to as Bow River’s Rodeo Region®️, which encompasses the Rocky Mountains and surrounding states. Collectively, Bow River Capital has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure. For more information on Bow River, please visit www.bowrivercapital.com .

About Court Square Capital

Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with one of the most experienced investment teams in the industry. Since 1979, the team has completed over 230 investments, including several landmark transactions, and has developed numerous businesses into leaders in their respective markets. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential within the business services, general industrial, healthcare, and technology and telecommunications sectors. The firm has $7.1 billion of assets under management and is based in New York, N.Y. For more information on Court Square, please visit www.courtsquare.com .

