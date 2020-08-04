JLab Audio Releases New Smart Active Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

Smart ANC Earbuds Feature Industry-Leading Battery Life And Overcome The Dreaded "Ear Vacuum" Feeling

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab Audio has made a massive jump forward with the introduction of Smart ANC™ technology found exclusively in their new Epic Air ANC products. Available for pre-order now and shipping the week of August 16, Epic Air Sport ANC and Epic Air ANC are the first true wireless earbuds to utilize JLab's new Smart ANC technology and the JLab Air ANC app (coming early September 2020), which can help eliminate the feeling of eardrum suction and other problems some people experience with ANC products. The Epic Air Sport ANC and Epic Air ANC are both priced at $99, following JLab's reputation for engineering feature-packed products at price points below the established leaders.

JLab developed Smart hybrid ANC technology in response to consumer feedback regarding discomfort some people experience when using audio products featuring active noise canceling technology. Regardless of the manufacturer, a percentage of users have reported pain while using ANC products, which can go beyond discomfort and lead to headaches, dizziness, or even nausea. Using hybrid ANC – a combination of feedforward and feedback ANC – JLab Smart ANC adapts on-the-go to variants in environment, earbud fit, and other factors to create the best audio and listening experience. Additionally, the new JLab Air ANC app allows users to customize the active noise control level, pass-through audio, equalizer settings, and customize touch controls for each earbud. Both products also include JLab's Be Aware audio mode, which allows ambient noise in through the earbuds when turned on.

The Epic Air Sport ANC and Epic Air ANC also utilize infrared wear detect sensors, which automatically pause and resume the audio being played when the earbuds are removed or placed back into the wearer's ear. Other premium features include JLab's Movie Mode, a low latency setting which decreases audio lag, so voices match up perfectly to video content.

"JLab's product team and engineers worked overtime creating a smart ANC true-wireless product line that is affordable and helps those who previously couldn't use ANC products because they sensed a dramatic decrease in pressure when turned on," said JLab CEO Win Cramer. "The JLab Air ANC app we developed for new JLab Epic Air Sport ANC and Epic Air ANC not only improves the experience for those who find active noise canceling earbuds to be uncomfortable, but it allows every user to perfectly customize the audio experience and their unique touch control preferences to their personal needs."

The Epic Air Sport ANC features JLab’s time-tested earhook design preferred by those who wear earbuds while being active, while the Epic Air ANC has been designed to match the stem-style perfect for everyday use and working from home. Both models come with a wireless USB charging case, which can be charged by placing it on a charging pad or plugging into a USB-A charging port utilizing JLab’s patented integrated cable. To ensure a truly customized fit, each model comes with six different earbud tips, including Cloud Foam and two extended length options.

Technical features of the two products include:

Epic Air Sport ANC - $99

70+ Hours of Playtime (15+ hours of Bluetooth playtime in each earbud and 55+ additional hours from the charging case); ANC ON

Earhook design to keep them in place while active, with touch controls for easy operation

Six interchangeable eartips including 3 sets of silicone gel tips, 2 extra-long tips, 1 set Cloud Foam™ eartips

Dual connect allows either earbud to be used independently

C3 (crystal clear clarity) voice pickup

Speaker: Φ8mm Dynamic, Neodymium Magnet, 20Hz-20kHz, 32Ω ± 15%

Output: 110±3db

Microphone: 3 left earbud MEMS, 3 right earbud MEMS, - 40dB±3dB

Input Power: DC 5V, 100mA

Earbud Battery: 120mAh lithium rechargeable coin cell

Charging Case Battery: 1000mah rechargeable lithium ion

Earbud Charge Time: 3 Hours

Case Charge Time: 3.5 Hours

Quick Charge: 15 minutes for 1+ hour playtime

Standby Time: 100 Hours

Range: 30+ ft.

Weight: 10g each earbud, 68g charging case

IP66 water resistance rating

2-year warranty

Epic Air ANC- $99

48+ Hours of Playtime (12+ hours of Bluetooth playtime in each earbud and 36+ additional hours from the charging case)

Stem-style design with touch controls for easy operation

Six interchangeable eartips including 3 sets of silicone gel tips, 2 extra-long tips, 1 set Cloud Foam eartips

Dual connect allows either earbud to be used independently

C3 (crystal clear clarity) voice pickup

Speaker: Φ8mm Dynamic, Neodymium Magnet, 20Hz-20kHz, 32Ω ± 15%

Output: 110±3db

Microphone: 3 left earbud MEMS, 3 right earbud MEMS, - 40dB±3dB

Input Power: DC 5V, 100mA

Earbud Battery: 90mAh lithium rechargeable coin cell

Charging Case Battery: 700mah rechargeable lithium ion

Earbud Charge Time: 3 Hours

Case Charge Time: 3 Hours

Quick Charge: 15 minutes for 1+ hour playtime

Standby Time: 100 Hours

Range: 30+ ft.

Weight: 7g each earbud, 57g charging case

IP55 water resistance rating

2-year warranty

About JLab Audio

JLab Audio is an award-winning designer of personal audio, including earbuds, headphones and microphones. JLab Audio was founded in 2005 with the mission to enhance an active lifestyle through incredible sound, inspired design and innovative technology without the rock star price. No matter your passion, JLab Audio keeps you GOing with high-quality gear; inspired designs and world-class, hassle-free customer support. For more information visit www.jlabaudio.com.

###

Attachments

Media JLab Audio media@jlabaudio.com