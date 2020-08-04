Adaptiv Networks Partners with Dramis Communications Solutions

Adaptiv Networks SD-WAN solution to bring unbreakable cloud and Internet connectivity to Atlantic Canada

/EIN News/ -- GATINEAU and MONCTON, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptiv Networks, a leading cloud-native SD-WAN-as-a-Service vendor, announced today its partnership with Dramis Communications Solutions Ltd. a Canadian telecommunication and networking reseller meeting the needs of business and industry in Atlantic Canada.

Businesses in the Atlantic provinces struggle with long circuit provisioning times and expensive Internet connectivity. At a time when businesses are moving back to normalcy, high-cost Internet connectivity could seriously impact their profitability. Adaptiv Networks’ solutions will provide unbreakable—and economical—cloud and Internet connectivity to Dramis customers. Adaptiv’s seamless failover and orchestrator will allow Dramis to monitor their Internet circuits and troubleshoot without having to roll a truck.

“Dramis Communications Solutions Ltd. Is pleased to institute this strategic partnership to market the Adaptiv portfolio of products and solutions throughout the Atlantic provinces,” said Murray Simard, President of Dramis. “Adaptiv’s innovative SD-WAN service offerings will provide our customers with a more reliable and robust network experience. It’s going to be a path-breaking business model.”

"We are pleased to have Dramis as an Adaptiv Networks partner. Dramis understands the challenges of businesses in the Atlantic provinces," explains Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks. “They are a reliable and trustworthy provider with a good footprint with small and midsize companies where economical connectivity solutions are critically needed.”

Adaptiv Networks operates in a 100% channel go-to-market strategy and provides training and marketing content to help agents communicate the value of SD-WAN to their customers.

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability for business-critical application traffic. Businesses rely on Adaptiv Networks’ Cloud-Managed SD-WAN to provide secure, high-performance, and highly reliable networking for their voice, data, and video communications needs. Adaptiv Networks serves more than 500 customers, with more than 8,000 sites deployed through an ecosystem of more 100 Partners globally.

About Dramis Communications Solutions

Founded in 1989, Dramis Communications Solutions Ltd. is a Canadian telecommunications and networking reseller offering security, VOIP and UCaaS solutions. Dramis is a pioneer and industry leader in network cabling solutions. Dramis meets the needs of businesses and industry in Atlantic Canada with networking, telephony, A/V, security, access control, WIFI, and electrical services. A staff of professionals provide sales, service, technical design, and support services from 6 office locations.

