COMPTEK TECHNOLOGIES EXPANDS PROJECT MANAGEMENT TEAM

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, Corado, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comptek Technologies, a leader in smart poles and wireless infrastructure solutions, today announced the addition of Brandon Howard as Project Manager. Howard joins Comptek Technologies from Vaisala, Inc., where he served as project manager of global systems for delivery and field services. In his role, he was responsible for delivering engineering projects worldwide, with specific focus on monitoring, contractor training, project installation and commissioning, including logistics and deployment of field resources and assets. “Brandon shares our core values and is experienced in delivering highly complex system integration projects,” said John Leesman, Director of Engineering, Comptek Technologies. “He is an excellent and welcomed addition to our project management team. His experience will help in managing our quality and meeting customer schedules.” In his new role, Howard will support all aspects of the company’s project management activities, including estimating, cost management, scheduling and contractor training of Comptek’s smart poles and family of innovative infrastructure products. About Comptek Technologies Comptek Technologies, an Aero Wireless Group company, is a leader in the engineering and manufacturing of innovative wireless infrastructure solutions for small cell technologies. The company is recognized nationally for CityPole® smart poles, aesthetic shrouding solutions and full product life-cycle support. Comptek’s solutions meet the technical requirements of wireless operators and utilities, while preserving the aesthetic qualities and character of communities. The company is headquartered in Boulder, CO, with offices throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.comptektechnologies.com or www.aerowirelessgroup.com. # # #

