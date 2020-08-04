Draganfly to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 6th
Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) sectors, is pleased to announce that Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 6th.
DATE: Thursday, August 6, 2020
TIME: 2:30-3:00PM ET
LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/August6VICPR
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- Bulzi Selects Draganfly to be its Sole Provider of Drones and Aerial Sensors for DoD Base Security Development Projects
- SWUAT Technologies Selects Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Technology to Combat the Spread of COVID-19
- John Bagocius, Former VP Sales for the Public Safety and the Commercial UAS Groups for FLIR Systems Joins Draganfly as Senior VP Sales
- Enderby Entertainment to Partner with Draganfly’s Safe Set Solutions to Resume Film Production Post COVID-19 Lockdown
- Former General Counsel of U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Raytheon Senior Executive, John M. Mitnick, Joins Board of Draganfly Inc.
###
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV, RPAS, and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.
For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.
Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: media@draganfly.com
Company Contact
Email: info@draganfly.com
