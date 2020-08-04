Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ChemoCentryx to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in August:

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

A live audio webcast of the presentations can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for two weeks following the live presentation.

About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications targeted at inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally administered therapies. ChemoCentryx’s lead drug candidate, avacopan (CCX168), successfully completed a pivotal Phase III trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis.

ChemoCentryx also has early stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer.

Contacts:

Susan M. Kanaya
Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
investor@chemocentryx.com

Media:
Stephanie Tomei
408.234.1279
media@chemocentryx.com

Investors:
William Slattery, Jr., Burns McClellan
212.213.0006
bslattery@burnsmc.com

