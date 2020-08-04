Virtusa Achieves Blue Prism Silver-level Delivery Provider Certification

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced it has achieved Silver-level Delivery Provider Certification from Blue Prism.



To achieve this recognition, Virtusa passed a rigorous certification process for Blue Prism’s intelligent Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions and proved the ability to demonstrate customer success.

“Virtusa’s heritage of deep digital engineering combined with Blue Prism’s accredited RPA resources ensures clients will receive the highest levels of service when working with a technology partner,” said Andrew Clinton, global head of partner success, Blue Prism. “Blue Prism Silver Delivery Partners are certified to deliver successful outcomes for intelligent automation projects matching the right capabilities, experience, and level of scope to client needs.”

Virtusa helped Mashreq Bank, the leading financial institution in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), successfully implement a Blue Prism digital workforce. Mashreq was the first private bank in the UAE to implement an automation platform that integrates emerging technologies such as RPA, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cognitive capabilities to deliver seamless digital customer experiences and improve operational efficiency for the bank's staff so they can better service customers.

As part of its digital transformation journey, Mashreq Bank is continuously evolving strategies to innovate and transform its banking operations. This helps address changing consumer needs by developing new products and services and providing seamless, convenient, and secure banking services to its customers. Mashreq worked with Virtusa to define the right AI, digital process automation (DPA), and RPA-driven process automation strategy for the bank, identify the right virtual workforce platform, and implement intelligent automation across the bank's process landscape. Virtusa leveraged its strong experience in designing and delivering DPA, software robotics, and AI solutions to design and build solutions for Mashreq Bank that met their strategic vision for operational excellence and customer experience.

By adopting a digital workforce that interfaces with other ML, API, and AI platforms, Mashreq is on an accelerated track to be the most innovative digital bank in the region. Mashreq has recently launched a new, full-service digital bank, Mashreq Neo, to cater to the day-to-day needs of a world on the move. This new digital bank is completely branchless and will immerse users into a compelling digital experience. The Blue Prism implementation will bolster Mashreq's ability to provide seamless and convenient delivery-on-demand services to their tech-savvy customers through Mashreq Neo and other banking platforms.

“Virtusa’s application of RPA focused on banking and financial services sets the foundation for success when solving the CIO’s dual challenge of keeping business running while reducing costs,” said Raymond Hennings, EVP and head of global sales, alliances, and strategic deals, Virtusa. “The Blue Prism Silver Delivery Partnership reinforces Virtusa’s commitment to innovating within industry best practices to continue delivering the infrastructure our clients demand now and in the future.”

To learn more about Virtusa, please visit: virtusa.com

To learn more about Virtusa’s work with Mashreq Bank, please visit: virtusa.com/success-story/mashreq-bank-automates-customer-due-diligence-increases-process-throughput-by-78

About Virtusa Corporation

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

© 2020 Virtusa Corporation. All rights reserved.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.