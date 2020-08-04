Fluidigm and De Novo Software to Offer Mass Cytometry Customers a Streamlined Solution for Data Analysis

License for De Novo Software’s FCS Express 7 Flow to be Provided to Customers Purchasing Fluidigm Helios and Hyperion Imaging Systems

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq: FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced a distribution agreement with De Novo Software™ to provide customers with access to a data analysis solution for the high-parameter data files generated by mass cytometry using De Novo’s FCS Express™ 7 Flow software.



Under the distribution agreement, new purchases of the Fluidigm® Helios™ mass cytometer and Hyperion™ Imaging System will include a one-year license for FCS Express 7 Flow for suspension data analysis. FCS Express enables rapid generation of analysis reports, manual or semi-automated high-dimensional analysis tools and custom report templates. De Novo Software has been a leading provider of cytometry analysis tools since 1998 and provides data analysis solutions for flow and mass cytometry and for Imaging Mass Cytometry™.

FCS Express Flow, De Novo Software’s flagship product, is a popular cytometry analysis solution widely used by clinical, academic and pharmaceutical institutions. FCS Express Flow provides the flexibility to design custom analysis templates, with streamlined outputs into Microsoft® Office applications, while maintaining high-resolution graphics and reports.

“There are more than 1,000 significant publications based on mass cytometry, a technology that provides researchers with extraordinary capabilities in interrogating the tissue microenvironment to explore important questions in developmental biology, disease progression and response to therapy,” said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO. “In order to fully realize the value of these rich datasets, novel analysis methods are essential. We are pleased to offer our customers access to the considerable capabilities provided by De Novo’s software solutions.”

FCS Express combines analysis capabilities, statistical applications and high-dimensional data reduction software in a single product.

“Fluidigm mass cytometry technology is the perfect partner for FCS Express,” said David Novo, President of De Novo Software. “Fluidigm continues to push the boundaries in high-parameter cytometry data, and FCS Express has all the high-dimensional data visualization and analysis tools required to handle such data without the need for researchers to become biostatisticians or software coders. We are pleased to collaborate with Fluidigm to provide researchers with new and more powerful insights.”

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

About De Novo Software

De Novo Software is a leading provider of flow and image cytometry data analysis. Its primary product, FCS Express, is used by over 3,000 laboratories worldwide for research purposes, and many clinical laboratories for high-throughput clinical analysis. As the first third-party flow analysis software listed with the FDA for in-vitro diagnostic use, and with a full suite of 21 CFR Part 11 compliance features, FCS Express is the analysis tool of choice for the clinical laboratory. In addition, De Novo Software has extensive experience creating custom data analysis solutions and integrating with large scale LIS and HIS systems. For more information, please visit www.denovosoftware.com/partnership-fluidigm .

