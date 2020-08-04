New TURNPWR Control by ACU-RITE Makes Debut

Offering lathe machinists a new easy-to-use turning control with state-of-the-art features as standard.

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, CA, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offering lathe machinists a new easy-to-use turning control with state-of-the-art features as standard, HEIDENHAIN presents the highly anticipated ACU-RITE brand TURNPWR control. The new TURNPWR control is a workshop-oriented turning control that enables the user to program conventional machining operations right at the machine in an easy-to-use conversational programming language. It is designed for turning machine tools with up to two axes.

TURNPWR (see short video) was developed to satisfy the wants and needs of lathe machinists where manual and automated operation are both useful and needed. TURNPWR promises to enable the user to maximize throughput by significantly reducing set-up time, scrap and other non-productive operations, thereby increasing efficiency, productivity and profitability.

The well-known ACU-RITE conversational programming format for controls is a user-friendly method of writing part programs and included in the TURNPWR, however G-code (ISO) programming can also be used. Basic editing of G-code programs is also possible.

On the new TURNPWR, a 12.1” high-resolution display boasts a screen layout that is clearly arranged and user friendly. Preview graphics in the editor illustrate the individual machining steps for programming the contour as well as corresponding tool path generated using only dimensions pulled from a production drawing. It also accepts DXF files.

TURNPWR is a closed-loop system with positioning feedback provided by rotary encoders inside the motor assemblies. When fitted with the (optional) ACU-RITE precision glass scales (1 µm/0.00005” resolution), TURNPWR also includes Position-Trac™, an advanced unique feature that enables the user to easily, quickly and accurately re-establish work piece zero after shutting down or power loss.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

ACU-RITE is a brand of HEIDENHAIN consisting of digital readouts, linear scales and controls. ACU-RITE DROs and controls are manufactured in the U.S. www.acu-rite.com

#

High-resolution image available at:

https://www.heidenhain.us/addl-materials/pr/2020/ACU-RITE_TURNPWR_Front_300dpi.jpg

VIDEO Available at: http://www.acu-rite.com/videos/Introducing_TURNPWR.mp4

Product contact:

John Parker, HEIDENHAIN Machine Tool Business Development Manager

jparker@heidenhain.com or 716-456-3150

Attachment

Kathleen Herrmann HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION 224-520-0665 kherrmann@kpropr.com