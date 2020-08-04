Black Hat 2020: Varonis Talks MS Teams, Office 365 Security, and Work-From-Home Wi-Fi Hacking

Attend online sessions and join Platinum Sponsor Varonis in the virtual Business Hall to learn how to boost visibility and detect threats against your on-prem and cloud data

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces its full event schedule and welcomes attendees to the virtual Business Hall at Black Hat USA 2020 on August 5-6. Learn how the Varonis Data Security Platform helps security teams confidently answer the question, “is my data safe?” with data-centric threat detection across on-prem and cloud environments.



Varonis Highlights at Black Hat USA 2020:

Join Varonis in our booth in the virtual Business Hall on Wednesday, August 5, and Thursday, August 6. Learn how Varonis' data-centric approach results in 88% faster security investigations. The first 100 visitors to chat live with us will receive a $10 gift card. In addition, if you chat with us, you will be entered in a drawing to win a $250 gift card. Presentation - Exploiting User Trust to Bypass MFA and Hijack Accounts in Office 365: Join Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci on Thursday, August 6, at 3:50 pm ET to see how easy it is for hackers to phish Microsoft Office 365 users – even bypassing multi-factor authentication – leading to account takeover and data exfiltration.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.