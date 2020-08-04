Imprivata Introduces Digital Identity Framework for Healthcare

Framework designed to help organizations develop and implement a robust, comprehensive digital identity strategy to address healthcare’s unique security, compliance, and workflow challenges

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata® , the digital identity company for healthcare, building on the work done by H-ISAC , today introduced the Imprivata Digital Identity Framework for Healthcare , a unified, security- and efficiency-focused structure for managing identities across the healthcare delivery organization's (HDO's) complex ecosystem. The framework provides CISOs, CIOs, and other IT leaders with strategic guidance to drive their Identity and Access Management (IAM) strategy, along with insights about how healthcare's unique considerations must necessarily govern solution choices.



“Imprivata’s Digital Identity Framework for Healthcare is a giant step forward from where most HDOs are,” said Art Ream, Chief Information Security Officer at Cambridge Health Alliance. “A unified system like this one will avoid the security and efficiency gaps of single-point, non-cohesive approaches and is especially important as we plan for post-pandemic operations and fortify our identity and access management strategy based on increased remote care and rapid responsiveness to staffing shifts.”

The Imprivata Digital Identity Framework for Healthcare is structured according to the key categories required for a robust digital identity strategy that meets the unique demands of HDOs. These categories: governance and administration, identity management, authorization, and authentication and access, are ordered in the framework to support the planning process, beginning with the end in mind.

“Now, more than ever, our customers are challenged with navigating complex healthcare environments that demand a secure and efficient approach to IAM,” said Gus Malezis, President and CEO of Imprivata. “Our new framework shows our customers where existing IAM tools fit into a broader, more holistic approach focused on digital identities which are tantamount to efficient clinical workflows as well as rapid response to support remote workers, virtual care – and whatever unknowns the future may hold.”

The framework is designed specifically to address and support the unique requirements of healthcare, drawing from customer feedback and industry-leading schemes including H-ISAC, Microsoft, Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Forrester, from which more than 120 functions were considered and ultimately tailored.

Framework designed to help organizations develop and implement a robust, comprehensive digital identity strategy to address healthcare's unique security, compliance, and workflow challenges

