Duck Creek Technologies Names Chief Strategy Officer

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies announced today that experienced strategic corporate finance executive Eva F. Huston has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. Huston will be responsible for creating and executing on strategic initiatives designed to build value for the company, reporting to CEO Michael Jackowski and working closely with both Executive Committee members and the organization’s Board of Directors to spearhead the communication and sustainment of corporate strategy.

“Eva’s deep experience with corporate strategy at the highest level and delivery of the SaaS model to enterprise businesses made her a clear standout for us,” said Michael Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “As our company grows and leads the P&C insurance industry through unprecedented change, we need leaders at all levels with the expertise and insight to lead us to the next chapter of our story. I am thrilled to welcome Eva to the Duck Creek family and look forward to working with her as we continue to help our customers revolutionize insurance for the greater good.”

"My passion is helping define and execute on growth strategies that deliver significant value to organizations as they help transform the industries they serve,” Huston said. “I believe Duck Creek is positioned to help guide P&C carriers to levels of operational efficiency, customer experience, and growth that have not been possible before the widespread adoption of SaaS in insurance. I’m excited to be part of this industry at such a pivotal moment, and particularly proud to be joining a group with the strong track record and reputation that Duck Creek has.”

“Duck Creek has established ourselves as a SaaS leader in the P&C insurance industry, and as we move forward with our growth plans and seek to capitalize on opportunities, we need a veteran strategist on our team to guide us through this exciting future,” said Jackowski. “Eva’s knowledge of the industry and her strategy and business development experience make her a great choice to lead our corporate strategy. We’re thrilled to have her join our team.”

Huston also currently serves as an independent director and member of the audit committee for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Huston was the Chief Financial Officer at Verisk Analytics from June 2016 to November 2017, and a consultant from November 2017 to March 2018. She also served in various other roles at Verisk, including Treasurer and Chief Knowledge Officer and Head of Investor Relations at IPO. Previously, Ms. Huston was a Managing Director in telecom, media, and technology investment banking at JP Morgan Chase & Co. Ms. Huston received a B.S. in Foreign Service from Georgetown University.

