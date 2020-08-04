Wired2Perform Announces Integrations with Leading Enterprise Messaging and Collaboration Platforms, Supercharging them with Behavioral Science Insights

The platform uses patent-pending features and people analytics tools to help employers build strong teams based on innate characteristics, skills, interests, talents, aspirations and opportunities, proven to increase employee productivity, happiness and retention

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wired2Perform , a workforce analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, today announces the integration of its behavioral science insights with enterprise messaging and collaboration platforms, like Google Suite, Microsoft 365, Slack, Zoom etc., to build workforce agility that caters towards Millennials and Gen-Zs predicted to dominate 75 percent of the workforce by 2025.



The company believes in a better approach to the workforce experience through self-awareness. At the core of Wired2Perform’s platform is a psychometric test coupled with patent-pending behavioral science and people analytics tools that yield dynamic growth profiles for employees, including personalized insights to an individual’s personality and workplace behavior – strengths, weaknesses, motivators, fears, etc. – in real time. The platform also calculates scores like Adaptability Score™, Coachability Score™, etc., as these become important facets of the future-of-work as AI and automation increase the rate of change we see in what we do and how we do things.

Understanding behavioral science insights is critical to developing skills, maximizing workforce potential and performance, and ensuring workplace environments are as efficient as possible. Wired2Perform is taking it a step further by layering these insights on top of existing tools and services many employers already use for an immediate increase in employee engagement through Behaviorally Smart™ communication, collaboration and community.

Wired2Perform offers the following benefits to employers of all sizes:

Talent Sourcing / Hiring: Evolve from "Fire & Replace" to "Up-Skill & Re-Deploy," increasing effective internal mobility.

Strategic Change Management: Understand the Adaptability Score™ and Coachability Score of an entire organization to help create customized and effective change management programs.

Talent Capacity Management: Leaders can easily identify and manage top performers within a sustainable and repeatable framework to manage and prevent burnouts.

Talent-Role-Team-Customer Matching: Robust recruitment process to match employee talents to specific roles, teams and customers.

Behaviorally Smart™ Suite: Calendar, collaboration, and micro social network designed to embed behavioral science into user's lives and tools they use.

“Understanding workforce talent and how to communicate effectively is a priceless tool for any individual and company management teams,” said Raghu Misra, founder and CEO of Wired2Perform. “At Wired2Perform, we are embedding behavioral science into platforms that companies are already using in order to maximize workforce talent and help individuals and businesses work more efficiently. Imagine having an employee’s behavioral profile automatically populate before joining a virtual meeting to understand you’re talking to a group of people who are skeptical and creative, to an initiator who is spontaneous and creative but prefers direct communication that presents big picture ideas with bottom-line options and opportunities. These are the insights employers and HR professionals need to build the workforce of the future.”

While the platform now integrates with existing enterprise tools, it also provides employers with its own tools to optimize communication and direct task management. The platform uses real-time editing capabilities to upload and edit notes, offering frictionless feedback to give anonymous reviews for constructive and continuous improvement. Another unique feature that is proprietary to Wired2Perform is the Clone feature that allows employees to boost efficiency and use their existing talent base to the best of their ability. If an employee leaves the company, falls ill, or even calls out during a time-sensitive project, the employer can instantaneously identify who in the talent pool can step in and perform without missing a beat or and replicate top performing individuals and see who in the talent pool can be up-skilled / re-skilled to fill in much desired roles.

About Wired2Perform

Wired2Perform, a workforce analytics platform that combines behavioral science and advanced analytics to sync people with their best available opportunities and helps talent leaders Grow, Optimize, and Access a more agile workforce. Built for the now-of-work, Wired2Perform continuously recalibrates individual profiles with new skills, interests, talents, and aspirations. Wired2Perform believes in changing the future of work into a more meaningful and harmonious space through the platform’s online community. It helps employees tap into their passions and potential. Learn more at wired2perform.com .

