CloudBolt Software Expands Executive Team with Two Key Appointments

Industry veterans Nick Mansour and Larry Kraft join the CloudBolt team to propel the company’s growth and increase strategic partnerships

/EIN News/ -- NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise leader in cloud management and integration solutions, today announced the appointment of Nick Mansour as Chief Revenue Officer and Larry Kraft as SVP, Global Channels and Alliances. Mansour, based out of Newport Beach, California, will oversee the company’s customer-facing functions including sales, pre-sales engineering, sales operations, customer success, and channel strategy. Kraft, based out of Columbus, Ohio, will lead the build and execution of all go-to-market partner strategies across technology partners, global system integrators, value-added resellers and distributors, and delivery / implementation-focused partners. Mansour and Kraft join on the heels of CloudBolt’s acquisition of SovLabs to drive the company’s next growth phase in the hybrid cloud market.



According to 451 Research , 68% of enterprises executing digital transformation initiatives have declared hybrid cloud (integrated on-premises systems and off-premises cloud / hosted resources) as an explicit IT strategy. As organizations invest in hybrid cloud, they are increasingly faced with challenges around custom integrations and governance. According to the Standish Group , building custom software is historically expensive (52% of projects cost 189% of their original estimate) and time-consuming (organizations cancel 19% of their projects). Similarly, without governance guardrails in place, enterprises typically incur $8.8 billion in wasted spend on idle cloud resources, according to ParkMyCloud .

“I’m humbled to have Nick and Larry join our team as leaders who put customers and partners first in every way. Their broad infrastructure, identify and access management (IAM), and cybersecurity experiences will also bring additional perspective and expertise to customers and partners as we expand our offerings to help enterprises on their hybrid cloud journey,” said Jeff Kukowski, Chief Executive Officer of CloudBolt. “Whether enterprises are looking to migrate to VMware vRealize Automation 8 or Terraform, reduce the risk of zombie virtual machines in their data centers, or better secure and optimize their cloud workloads, their leadership will be critical in helping customers and partners solve their most pressing challenges in a multi-cloud, multi-tool world.”

Mansour will be responsible for all of CloudBolt’s global revenue strategy and execution. He has vast knowledge of international markets, with over 20 years of leadership experience at high-growth companies, including Stealthbits, SecureAuth, BlueCat Networks, and Quest Software. Most recently, Nick was Chief Operating Officer at Stealthbits, a leading data access governance company, and prior to that, he was Chief Revenue Officer at SecureAuth, an identity and security company. At SecureAuth, he grew and led a global sales organization that was responsible for achieving 40%+ growth for three consecutive years, while differentiating SecureAuth as a leader in preventing identity-related breaches.

"I'm very happy to be joining a visionary company that's not only growing rapidly, but also fundamentally changing the way cloud management and integrations are done," said Mansour. "As CloudBolt's CRO, my focus will be on optimizing the company’s strategic direction and scaling the business globally across sales, channels, alliances, and customer success."

Kraft also brings over 20 years of experience in IT, with a focus on the monetization of global partnerships as well as mergers and acquisitions. His specialty is architecting multi-tier partner programs from the ground up, defining partnering strategies, and developing and executing business plans that include joint selling, marketing, technology integration, and enablement initiatives. He has led the global partnering efforts for Stealthbits, SecureAuth, Quest Software, and Sterling Commerce. During his career, Larry has been recognized multiple times by CRN as an industry-leading “Channel Chief.” Now at CloudBolt, he will focus on ensuring partnerships serve as a prime contributor to the company’s aggressive growth plans.

“CloudBolt is a game-changer in the cloud management market and firmly rooted in an entrepreneurial spirit. I couldn’t be more excited to be on board,” Kraft said. “I look forward to delivering value via the growth and output from a well-defined partner strategy."

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt Software is the enterprise leader in cloud management and integration solutions. Our products are simple, so you achieve unrivaled time-to-value; our knowledge is deep, so you have a trusted cloud partner along your journey; our teams are obsessed with your success, so you become the enterprise IT hero. Today, CloudBolt’s award-winning cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed in enterprises worldwide for hybrid cloud. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt Software is a Deloitte Fast 500 company, a CODiE award winner for cloud management, and featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .

