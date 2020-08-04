Millennial Publisher Blavity, Inc. Selects Placements.io for Direct and Programmatic Revenue Management

High-profile startup chooses technology built for future publisher management growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Placements.io, a leader in revenue and billing management for media companies, is announcing a new client partnership with Blavity, Inc., the media tech company and home to the largest network of brands specifically serving multicultural millennials. Blavity, Inc. selected Placements.io as a direct and programmatic revenue management partner sharing their philosophy for innovative, open technology, providing scalability as advertising continues to evolve. By implementing Placements.io, the company is better positioned to monetize content across direct and programmatic ad channels.



“Placements.io offers by far the most modern revenue management technology on the market, giving us the platform we need to expand across direct and programmatic efficiently and profitably,” said Leslie Black, Senior Director of Ad Ops at Blavity, Inc. “We’re excited to develop more diversified and sophisticated product offerings with a partner as committed to innovation as we are.”

Blavity, Inc. is committed to scaling their media business while incorporating industry best practices and leading-edge technology. Placements.io will be part of that growth by forging a partnership that maximizes performance for the brand and serves to build a robust programmatic and direct sales footprint.



“Blavity, Inc. is a premium publisher with technology practices at their core, giving them the best of direct and programmatic appeal for brands,” said Michael Finucane, SVP of Sales at Placements.io. “We’re so excited to work with the highly skilled business leads at Blavity, Inc. to support their expansion into new channels and deliver new efficiencies in current channels.”

About Blavity, Inc.



Blavity Inc. is a media company home to the largest network of brands specifically serving multicultural millennials and generation z through original content, video and unique experiences. Since 2014, the company has grown into a market leader in millennial media , reaching 60-80 million people per month through its growing brand portfolio. For more information, please visit, BlavityInc.com

About Placements.io

Placements.io is changing the way digital media companies manage their advertising businesses. Placements powers multi-platform ad sales and operations with an industry-leading revenue management SaaS offering. Placements.io creates a connected ecosystem that helps companies to scale quickly and profitably. SKY Broadcasting, IAC, CarGurus.com, and FORTUNE are among the 270 plus media brands that trust Placements.io to manage billions of dollars of revenue annually. Founded in 2014, Placements.io is based in Seattle, WA with offices in New York City and London.

