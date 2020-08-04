A Second U Expands Education Platform with Precision Nutrition, Bringing World-Class Nutrition Certification to the Foundation’s Trainers

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Second U, a nonprofit foundation that trains formerly incarcerated people for careers in the fitness industry, announces today the expansion of its education program, which will now include nutrition certification from Precision Nutrition, the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company. Through the new partnership, A Second U trainers will gain complimentary access to the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification. This will provide A Second U trainers with the ability to integrate nutrition coaching into their personal training programs, while also pursuing new clients as online nutrition coaches.

Jeffrey Korzenik, author of “Untapped Talent: How Second Chance Hiring Works for Your Business and the Community,” and chief investment strategist at Fifth Third Bank, N.A., has become an advocate of hiring practice reform that supports the employment of formerly incarcerated individuals. When reacting to the news of this partnership, he stated: “The stigma of incarceration compounded by a limited education and a lack of employment history make it incredibly difficult for those with criminal records to find steady employment after re-entry. A Second U helps to remove these barriers and together with Precision Nutrition, can elevate its education offering and help these trainers not only satisfy a need for employment but also a desire for stable and fulfilling careers.”

Throughout A Second U’s intensive six-week program, participants’ class work focuses on preparation for a national certification exam, and also teaches a set of soft skills such as interpersonal skills and salesmanship. The Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification is the world’s most respected nutrition education program and provides fitness professionals and those interested in a career in health or nutrition with a deep understanding of nutrition, the authority to coach it, and the ability to turn what they’ve learned into results. Combined, these two programs provide these formerly incarcerated individuals with a diversified education to help them secure and maintain employment.

“Like so many formerly incarcerated individuals, I struggled to build a career aligned with my newfound passion for fitness upon re-entry and that experience inspired me to build the A Second U program. For me, education has always been key to building my confidence and establishing myself in the fitness industry. Partnering with Precision Nutrition helps A Second U expand our education program by providing myself and all of our trainers with the latest in the science of nutrition, allowing us to coach beyond fitness to better health,” said Hector Guadalupe, founder of A Second U.

In addition to the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification, each A Second U trainer will gain unrestricted access to Precision Nutrition’s extensive library of client-facing articles and infographics, as well as the first-hand experiences shared in the Precision Nutrition online communities.

“Health and fitness professionals know that without proper nutrition, clients will struggle with weight, body composition, metabolism, and achieving their health goals. That is where Precision Nutrition's Level 1 Certification comes in, bridging the gap between nutrition, sleep, movement and stress management to create a holistic approach coaches can use to help their clients get sustainable results,” said Marc Zionts, Executive Chairman of Precision Nutrition. “Precision Nutrition is proud to be that bridge for the ambitious and hard-working trainers at A Second U, helping them to continue their investment in themselves and ultimately, their clients, too.”

About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, nearly 100,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the ​Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification​—along with ​ProCoach​, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFit​®, ​the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) also approve Precision Nutrition for its professionals’ continuing education credits.

In addition, ​Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women​ is a personalized, evidence-based healthy nutrition and lifestyle program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit ​www.precisionnutrition.com.

About A Second U Foundation

A Second U Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to educate, certify, and secure employment for formerly incarcerated people as certified personal trainers. Through opportunity, empowerment, and community, they aim to eliminate recidivism or the tendency for reoffending. Since 2016, A Second U’s program which combines education and mentorship has helped more than 200 individuals get certified as personal trainers. For more information, or to donate, please visit www.asecondufoundation.org.

