EmployStream Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance for SaaS Platform

Investment in EmployStream’s onboarding automation platform grows as organization expands its security profile and engineering team

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, OH, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmployStream, the leading provider of onboarding automation to the staffing industry, today announced the successful completion of their SOC 2 Type 1 audit. SOC 2 Type 1 compliance means EmployStream’s systems and processes meet relevant trust principles, including system availability, confidentiality of data, processing integrity, product security, and privacy requirements for handling personal information.

Onboarding practices continue going remote, and EmployStream meets candidates where they’re at via a mobile-first platform. Continuing to enhance the company’s security profile means staffing firms can trust EmployStream as a partner while using the software to improve the onboarding experience for candidates across sectors.

Started by the American Institute of CPAs, SOC 2 was created to ensure a company’s information security measures are in-line with today’s cloud requirements. Beyond achieving this compliance, EmployStream will continue enhancing its security and pursuing next-level certifications like SOC 2 Type 2 to validate its security over a longer period of time.

“We’re excited we can provide our customers with validation around the controls and safeguards we use to protect their data,” said Dominic O’Connor, chief technology officer for EmployStream. “To us, SOC 2 Type 1 is the start of a long journey to continue building a streamlined and secure onboarding solution.”

Additionally, EmployStream is continuing to grow its product and development team to help more staffing firms build a better onboarding process safely and efficiently. To learn more about the company’s product, go here, and to learn how to join the engineering team, visit EmployStream’s careers page.

About EmployStream

EmployStream is a Cleveland-based software company offering a fully-featured onboarding automation platform to help staffing firms ensure all candidates have a world-class onboarding experience. The company’s cloud-based, mobile-first platform makes qualifying, hiring, and engaging candidates easy for everyone involved. EmployStream was built to simplify critical touch points throughout the hiring process, eliminating costly mistakes and delays. For more information, visit www.employstream.com and follow @EmployStream on Twitter.

Stormie Haller
EmployStream
740-213-4194
stormie@employstream.com

